Access Cowling to receive substantial boost

The City of London will receive $200,000 to be put toward Access Cowling, Mayor Patrick Closser announced at Thursday evening’s council meeting.

On Friday, March 30, Governor John Kasich signed Senate Bill 226 into law, securing the $200,000 for the project, the mayor said.

Access Cowling is the area’s first fully-accessible playground as described by the American Disabilities Act, meaning children, including those with physical and cognitive differences, will be able to enjoy the new equipment.

“This gets us very close to being able to complete all we’ve envisioned for Cowling Park,” Closser said.

The first two phases of the project are already complete. Installations include: two molded plastic swings; a paved pathway spanning the park; several activities panels; a large play structure; and a music garden.

The playground will be expanded this summer with the addition of another large play structure and two independent items. All will sit atop artificial turf surfacing, making it fully wheelchair accessible.

“We are still in awe of how many people responded to our request to call our state representatives to lobby for the project,” the mayor said. “I would also like to thank Sen. Bob Hackett for ensuring our proposal was included in the bill,” he added.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will begin its paving project for High and Elm streets starting on April 16, the mayor said. They will be starting on the west side of town near the Madison County Senior Center and will work eastward along High Street before continuing up Elm.

The mayor also thanked Lifecare Alliance for allowing him and the city’s chief of police, Glenn Nicol, to help deliver meals on wheels to people in need in the community.

In old business, council adopted Resolution 109-18. Essentially, it allows the city to adopt the housing and nuisance code of Madison County Public Health as its own, streamlining the use of forms, etc.

Council heard second readings for Resolution 109-18, which would adopt the recommendations of the tax incentive review council, and Ordinance 113-18, which would set a monthly storm utility fee of $3 for most residences and $5 for businesses.

Most of council were in agreement that passing Ordinance 113-18 needed to happen, given the aging state of the city’s storm sewer infrastructure.

Councilman Henry Comer voiced his concern for placing an additional fee on the people, saying that the council should be looking at other options at financing the necessary repairs and upgrades first.

“Our infrastructure has been neglected for a long time,” Closser rebutted. “We need to be proactive instead of reactive, and this is a step in the right direction.”

By Andrew Garrett

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

