People are taking advantage of the sunshine on Thursday after a week of inclement weather. Despite temperatures well below normal, patrons were enjoying ice cream at the Terry Family Ice Cream Shoppe in London. Pictured from left are: Ryza Parfitt, Brooklynn Parfitt, Bailey Whited, and Kristina Wilt, all of London.

