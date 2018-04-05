Posted on by


People are taking advantage of the sunshine on Thursday after a week of inclement weather. Despite temperatures well below normal, patrons were enjoying ice cream at the Terry Family Ice Cream Shoppe in London. Pictured from left are: Ryza Parfitt, Brooklynn Parfitt, Bailey Whited, and Kristina Wilt, all of London.

Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

