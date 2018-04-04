April 3 marked the 44th anniversary of the Xenia tornado of 1974 which devastated that city before continuing a course that took it briefly through Madison County.

As if in commemoration of that terrible event, Mother Nature stirred up another storm Tuesday, although thankfully, not as destructive.

An EF0 designated tornado (the lowest ranking in power) was confirmed by the National Weather Service 3 miles southwest of London. Its wind speed is estimated to have been around 85 mph — more than enough to uproot trees, destroy barns, and other property around the county. Beyond the tornado proper, the storm’s gusting winds reached upwards of 40 mph.

What the storm front lacked in relative wind speed and deadliness (when compared to the Xenia tornado of 1974), it certainly made up in rainfall, pouring as much three inches in various places in the county. Creek beds were swollen beyond capacity and many fields and yards temporarily drowned.

The temperature saw a drop of nearly 30 degrees — from the mid 60s to the 30s — in less than than 24 hours.

Madison County deals with the aftermath of the storm front that rushed through the area April 3. Besides high winds and a confirmed tornado, inches of water were poured on the already saturated county. Pictured are the swollen banks of Deer Creek on State Route 142, heading west into London. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/04/web1_Damage-1.jpg Madison County deals with the aftermath of the storm front that rushed through the area April 3. Besides high winds and a confirmed tornado, inches of water were poured on the already saturated county. Pictured are the swollen banks of Deer Creek on State Route 142, heading west into London. Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press An EF0 strength tornado was confirmed in Madison County the evening of April 3, according to the National Weather Service. It appeared 3 miles southwest of London and attained a wind speed of 85 mph. Pictured is the home of the Raymond Kelley family, 5810 State Route 38 South. Multiple, old growth trees residing on the property were uprooted or split as a result of the storm. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/04/web1_treedown38oldxeniapiccol.jpg An EF0 strength tornado was confirmed in Madison County the evening of April 3, according to the National Weather Service. It appeared 3 miles southwest of London and attained a wind speed of 85 mph. Pictured is the home of the Raymond Kelley family, 5810 State Route 38 South. Multiple, old growth trees residing on the property were uprooted or split as a result of the storm. Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press A tornado passed through Madison County on April 3 as part of a storm front. Confirmed as an EF0 ranked tornado by the National Weather Service, it attained a wind speed of 85 mph. It did damage to properties about three miles southwest of London, mainly in the area between State Route 38, Roberts Mill Road, and Old Xenia Road. Debris from a damaged barn lies scattered about the property located at 4995 Roberts Mill Road. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/04/web1_RobertsMillRoadpiccol.jpg A tornado passed through Madison County on April 3 as part of a storm front. Confirmed as an EF0 ranked tornado by the National Weather Service, it attained a wind speed of 85 mph. It did damage to properties about three miles southwest of London, mainly in the area between State Route 38, Roberts Mill Road, and Old Xenia Road. Debris from a damaged barn lies scattered about the property located at 4995 Roberts Mill Road. Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

