Statehouse event to kick off Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month

COLUMBUS — A local radio personality, state legislators, advocates and others will kick off Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month in Ohio at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 5, in the Statehouse Atrium. This year’s campaign theme, #30MinuteHeroes, encourages Ohioans to share on social media how they or someone they know acts as a hero to families through simple, everyday acts of kindness.

“More than 18,000 reports of child abuse and/or neglect were recorded in Ohio last year, which equates to about one report every 30 minutes,” said Kristen Rost, executive director of the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund, which is coordinating the campaign. “At the same time, Ohio has legions of ‘everyday heroes’ whose simple, everyday actions support the well-being of families in their community. Throughout April, we will be celebrating those heroes and encouraging all Ohioans to join their ranks, through acts large and small.”

To help raise awareness, the trust fund held two contests in February: a youth art contest and an “Everyday Hero” contest. The winners of both will be honored at the Thursday event. The art contest invited students in kindergarten through 12th grade to submit creative works to help educate the public and inspire them to action. The winning entries were submitted by Ashley Butts, a 12th grader from Jackson High School, and Malia Duckworth, an eighth grader from West Carrollton Middle School. Each girl’s school will receive $5,000.

The “Everyday Hero” contest sought nominations of those who have committed their time, effort or even their entire lives to child abuse and child neglect prevention. The following winners were chosen from each of eight regions:

• Brandi Bare, a project manager with the Buckeye Ranch in Central Ohio

• Allyson Blake, director of Stark County Family Court’s Court Appointed Special Advocates/Guardian Ad Litem program

• Amber Donovan, founder of the Cleveland Open Table Initiative for youth who have aged out of foster care

• Tammy Hogsett, a case manager for children ages 0-6 and their families at Hopewell Health Centers in Southeast Ohio

• Ruth Kelly, founder of the “Families First” initiative to reduce African American infant mortality in Southwest Ohio

• Cathy Latham, a mentor with Youth Services System’s Youth Mentoring Network in Eastern Ohio

• Cheryl Neff, a foster parent who teaches parenting skills to at-risk clients at the Elizabeth’s New Life Center’s women’s centers in Western Ohio

• Stanley Smith, a special projects and outreach specialist at Lucas County Family Council

The Ohio Children’s Trust Fund is the state’s sole public funding source dedicated to preventing abuse and neglect. Housed within the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund works with its partners in every county to serve all Ohio communities.

http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/04/web1_OhioChildrensTrustFundlogocol.jpg