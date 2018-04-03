Madison Health Obstetrics department undergoes renovation

A new birthing experience is coming to Madison Health. The Obstetrics (OB) department will soon undergo a major renovation, with the goal of giving women an updated and more comfortable experience when delivering a baby.

“We’ve always had great, quality care in our OB department,“ said Dr. Mitchell Spahn, Obstetrician and Chief Medical Officer at Madison Health. “Now we’re going to have the updated facilities to match our clinical reputation.”

Beginning Monday, April 2, the OB department will temporarily move to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the main hospital so that construction can begin on the current OB unit. The current ICU unit will temporarily move to the area formerly known as the Extended Care Unit. The goal is to have the new suites open by July.

“We are working to make this a seamless and secure transition,” said Tracy Stewart, Director of Obstetrics. “We want to assure families that while the location may be temporarily in a different area, they will still get the same great care they have come to expect at Madison Health.”

The renovation of the OB department includes new plumbing, floors, lighting, and patient rooms with a modern design. Spa-like showers will also be installed for women to use during their stay.

In the renovated unit, staff will continue favored traditions, but also adding more. New parents currently get the chance to have a celebration dinner in their room, which gives them the opportunity to have one-on-one time together. After the renovation, team members plan on introducing a family party initiative, which will also celebrate the new baby’s older sibling(s).

The OB department update is part of the overall expansion and renovation project at Madison Health, which will include a new emergency department, cancer center and medical specialist office space.

A portion of the project is funded through Madison Health Foundation’s Building on Excellence Campaign. The transformation of local healthcare is made possible through the generosity of donors. For questions about, or to make a contribution to this project, call Ginger Kronk, Vice President of Development, at 740-845-7056.

For more information on all of the services available at Madison Health, please visit www.madison-health.com.

An artist’s rendering of a newly-renovated Obstetrics suite at Madison Health. The department will soon undergo a major renovation, with the goal of giving women an updated and more comfortable experience when delivering a baby. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/04/web1_OBrenderingpiccol.jpg An artist’s rendering of a newly-renovated Obstetrics suite at Madison Health. The department will soon undergo a major renovation, with the goal of giving women an updated and more comfortable experience when delivering a baby. Contributed photo | Madison Health