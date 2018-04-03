London Schools to have Fine Arts Festival

London City Schools invites the public to attend its Fine Arts Festival this Saturday, April 7 from noon to 4 p.m.

The event will highlight the various talents of the district’s students in a wide array of artistic endeavors both musical and visual.

With its auditorium and gymnasium, London High School, 336 Elm St., will serve as the main hub of the event, and visitors can expect to see its walls adorned with many works of art. The exhibition of artworks will continue through to the elementary building, according to the festival co-chair and high school art teacher, Stacey Hallowes.

Upwards of 1,000 pieces of art, representing all levels, from kindergarten to 12th grade, will be on display. The artworks will consist of varying media, too — from drawings to ceramics.

“A lot of preparation has gone into the festival and it really showcases the kids and their talent, and they have lots of it,” Hallowes said.

Anything that made it to the advanced first round of the selection process for The Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition will be noted with a tag.

Two students had pieces that were selected to appear among the top 300 (the official show) of The Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition. The ceramic works of seniors Cassie Anders (her piece is titled “Abby”) and Emily Davis (whose piece is titled “Beauty Within”) will be represented by framed photographs. The physical works will be downtown Columbus as part of the governor’s exhibition.

The musical program is as varied as the visual art, with different bands and choirs performing throughout the day.

The schedule is as follows:

Noon — LES Second Grade sing “Railroad Hank”

12:30 p.m. — LMS Beginning Band will play “Variations on a French Melody,” “Zum Gali Gali” and “Battle of the Samurai”

1 p.m. — LMS Choir will perform Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” medley and “TV Time”

1:20 p.m. — The combined LES and LMS choirs are performing “Here Inside of You,” written by Kary Dover, with lyrics by Katie Bates, in memory of former elementary school principal, Carol Daniels.

1:30 p.m. — LES Choir will perform “To Joy” (Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy”), “Peace” (“Shalom Chavarim” — an Israeli folk song), “Fifty Stars” (“You’re a Grand Old Flag”) and “Best Day of My Life”

2 p.m. — LMS Band will play “Harbinger,” “The Gift of Hope” and “From the Concord Chronicles” (“The Shot Heard Around The World”)

2:30 p.m. — LHS Concert Choir will perform a “Little Shop of Horrors” medley and “Disco Lives!”

3 p.m. — LHS Band will play “Prestissimo,” “Heavenwards” and “Fable”

3:30 p.m. — LHS Show Choir aka LHS Singers will perform “Bashana Haba’ah,” “April Is In My Mistress’ Face” and “Bonse Aba”

All bands will perform in the LHS gymnasium. All choirs will perform in the LHS auditorium.

In addition to all of the art and music to be enjoyed, members of FFA will have activities for children, a petting zoo, and a greenhouse sale during the festival with flowers and vegetables will be available for purchase.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616

