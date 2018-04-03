Buckeye Ford to hold fundraiser at LHS

A test-drive fundraising event will generate much-needed money for our London Dugout Baseball program, helping students in the local community.

Across the United States, there are vital arts, music and sports programs that are being cut annually due to growing budgetary constraints and lack of funding. Today’s youth are missing out on extremely valuable opportunities to expand their knowledge and diversify their interests, as well as the chance to have a little fun. Buckeye Ford wants to keep these opportunities available for our local students at London High School.

Buckeye Ford is bringing Ford Motor Company’s Drive 4 UR School program to the London community in an effort to raise up to $6,000 for London High School. For every person who takes the wheel and test-drives a new Ford vehicle at Buckeye Ford, 110 U.S. Route 42, London, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to London High School Baseball Dugout program. The funds will go towards help with funding their programs.

“We know funding for school programs is hard to come by, and we want to do our part to help make sure these programs remain available,” said Howard Maynard, Fixed Operations Manager at Buckeye Ford. “We’re excited to raise money for the London High School Baseball Dugout program.”

The event will feature many vehicles from Ford’s impressive line-up.

“Whether you are looking to test out our fuel efficiency vehicles, like the Focus, or want to try out technology features like Active Park Assist in the Escape, we will be able to put you behind the wheel of your favorite Ford vehicle,” said Maynard. Dealership staff on site will be able to assist with all Ford vehicles and provide additional information about each vehicle available for test-drive.

To date, Ford dealerships across the United States have helped raised more than $35 million for local schools and nonprofits thanks to their hard work and partnership with the Drive 4 UR School and Drive 4 UR Community programs.