Madison Health Obstetrics department undergoes renovation

A new birthing experience is coming to Madison Health. The Obstetrics (OB) department will soon undergo a major renovation, with the goal of giving women an updated and more comfortable experience when delivering a baby.

Beginning Monday, April 2, the OB department will temporarily move to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the main hospital so that construction can begin on the current OB unit. The current ICU unit will temporarily move to the area formerly known as the Extended Care Unit. The goal is to have the new suites open by July.

