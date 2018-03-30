Madison Press and looking ahead

In Tuesday’s issue of The Madison Press, we ran a story on the front page explaining our change in printed editions only running on Wednesdays and Saturdays. That will begin next Wednesday and although days will be limited, the news will still be covered as it has been for more than a century.

The truth is, as we all know, printed media is becoming more of a thing of the past. In an increasingly digital world any thought or topic of information can be communicated almost instantaneously with the quick tap of our fingers. Never in history has the access to information been so readily available. That is a beautiful thing.

Of course, that does come with a price. Social media, television network giants and the existence of a 24-hour news cycle has allowed for the world to speed up and not look back.

But the staff at the The Press is ready to take on those changes and will continue to ensure our paper is part of this community.

How different?

For those of you who still want to brew that morning pot of coffee and unfold the hard-copy pages of the paper at your kitchen table, that will still be an option. In fact, we intend to make the paper larger and more local. Without the pressure of that daily deadline, we hope to expand and elaborate on stories about this community and work to make our pages full of Madison County topics.

For those of you who read online daily, you will still be able to do that as well. However, there will be a slight change in that stories will not go up every night in full. Our goal will still be to keep the county informed, but the full story will be available once the paper is printed.

Why change?

Also as pointed out in our Tuesday story, a newspaper is a business and it takes money and resources to keep it going. The trouble is, when access to information is always available and for free, the question becomes why pay for it? And that is a perfectly reasonable question.

This change is a way to meet those issues in the middle. By reducing the printing days, we can keep costs down, but nearly every other aspect of the paper will remain the same.

The staff

In the past, the newsroom at a paper — even a small town place like The Press — was bustling with reporters, editors and photographers. That too has changed and most of us are pulling double or triple duty to ensure a quality product comes out week after week.

The staff at The Madison Press cares about this community and is part of it the same as any other resident or business or organization. I have seen their dedication to London and Madison County on a daily basis — whether it’s dealing with clients or talking with those who come through our door.

On the news end, we will strive to make the paper local. That means we have to report on the good stuff and the bad stuff even when it may be hurtful to print. But that helps keep a community honest and reminds us who we are.

For us all

We hope that means as much to you as it does to us. Since The Madison Press has been part of this community long before all of us were here, we’ll work to ensure our place for years to come. But like any business or any institution, it’s our responsibility as well as yours. And to keep our institutions going, we must support them.

We will work hard to bring you the best paper we can and we promise to always cover stories that mean something to this county.

Even in these changing times, we promise to always deliver the news.

Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Editor Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

