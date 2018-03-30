Collector of child porn wins custody of children

A former London resident who pleaded no contest and was convicted of multiple charges involving pandering of child pornography back in 2012, was awarded custody of two of his children Friday morning in the Madison County Court of Common Pleas.

Visiting judge C. Douglas Chamberlain, of Logan County, ruled that Donald Lemasters, 50, would be granted custody of his 16-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter until her graduation from school. Both children are currently being home schooled.

He was denied custody of a third child by the court — a 14-year-old daughter who was not present during the proceedings and remains with the mother in Texas.

Judge Chamberlain ruled Lemasters a fit custodian due to the fact the children were not involved in the original crimes, are co-supervised by their grandparents and did not appear coerced in any way.

In 2012, Lemasters pleaded no contest to multiple felony counts, including pandering sexual material involving minors, as well as one count of possession of criminal tools.

Lemasters was sentenced to eight years in prison.

He served more than four years before being released on community control, following an appeal. As part of his community control, Lemasters must register every six months for the next 25 years as a sex offender.

At the time of his arrest, the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force discovered more than 170,000 images of toddler and infant-aged children on Lemasters’ home computer, according to court documents. Additional DVDs containing graphic images were found by the Madison County Sheriff Department when it conducted a raid on his Liberty Street home. None of the images involved Lemasters’ own children.

Lemasters currently resides in Warren, in Trumbull County, with the two older children, his parents, and his sister. It is the same home where U.S. Marshals found him hiding after he failed to appear for a pretrial hearing in Madison County on Jan. 3, 2012.

His ex-wife, Tiffany, filed for divorce on July 10, 2014. Following the divorce, she and the three children moved to Pasadena, Texas. She did not appear in court on Friday.

Both the elder daughter and son have been living with their father since 2017, after coming up from Texas for a visit.

In court on Friday, Lemasters contended the youngest daughter, who suffers from epilepsy, is not getting proper medication. The eldest daughter, who appeared soft-spoken and hesitant on the witness stand, testified that she could not confirm or deny his statements.

When asked by Judge Chamberlain about her home schooling schedule, the oldest daughter replied that it varies both in time and duration.

“I’m not sure — maybe two or three hours a day,” she testified.

The minor son also testified on Friday, but his testimony was not open to the public.

Lemasters’ attorney, Thomas Tyack, said in court the two older children should attend public school in Warren, rather than continue in the home school program.

Convicted sex offender, Donald Lemasters, wins custody of his two oldest children with the help of his attorney, Thomas Tyack in Madison County Common Pleas Court Friday morning. Lemasters has been residing with his parents in their Warren, Ohio home since his release from prison. Lemasters had collected more than 170,000 graphic images of child pornography in his London home. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Court-Shot.jpg Convicted sex offender, Donald Lemasters, wins custody of his two oldest children with the help of his attorney, Thomas Tyack in Madison County Common Pleas Court Friday morning. Lemasters has been residing with his parents in their Warren, Ohio home since his release from prison. Lemasters had collected more than 170,000 graphic images of child pornography in his London home. Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.