West Jefferson Community Center to hold Narcan certification class

The West Jeff Advocacy Group has partnered with Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided with Naloxone) in offering a certification class for laypersons to administer naloxone, the medication also known by the proprietary name, Narcan, used to reverse overdoses caused by opioids.

The number of unintentional drug overdoses totaled 94 in Madison County for 2016 (the last year of reportage available), according to data provided by Ohio Department of Health EpiCenter. The number of investigated fatalities due to the same was nine for that year according to Madison County Coroner Dr. James Kaehr.

Project DAWN is a community-based overdose education and naloxone distribution program sponsored by the Ohio Department of Health, and this particular offering of the program is in coordination with Mount Carmel Outreach.

The three-hour class, which is open to residents of the entire county, will be held at the West Jefferson Community Center from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 7.

By the end of the class, participants will be capable of:

• Recognizing the signs and symptoms of overdose

• Distinguishing between different types of overdose

• Performing rescue breathing

• Calling emergency medical services

• Administering intranasal naloxone

Participants will walk away with their own kit containing two separate 4 mg doses of the medication. Certification will remain effective for two years.

There is no fee involved in the certification process, nor is there one for the naloxone kit.

“We are hoping to give resources to families that might have nowhere else to go,” said Samantha Cahill, chairperson for West Jeff Advocacy Group, the group created by West Jefferson mayor Ray Martin to address the village’s burgeoning opioid crisis.

Cahill took the class a year ago and always travels with her kit. “I take it everywhere I go. It is as important as knowing CPR,” she said.

Those interested in registering for the program may do so by RSVPing by email at: WestJeffAdvocacy@gmail.com, or through the West Jeff Advocacy Group’s page on Facebook.

