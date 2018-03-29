Trial moved for man charged in drug death

The Jeffersonville man charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide after selling drugs to a person who later died of an overdose appeared in Madison County Common Pleas Court Thursday.

Jesse L. Wilson was scheduled for a formal pretrial Thursday morning but permission was granted to file a motion to suppress evidence in the case.

“The court reviewed that motion and while it has probably not yet been married up to the file, the court has signed it, granting the need to file that motion which, obviously, somewhat negates our ability to go forward with the formal pretrial,” said Judge Eamon Costello.

Filing a motion to suppress would take into consideration the Fourth Amendment, regarding search-and-seizure cases, and give Wilson’s counsel time to gather some defense.

Wilson is currently incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail on unrelated offenses and was originally arraigned in Madison County on Jan. 5. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, reckless homicide, a third-degree felony, corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

The formal pretrial was moved to April 10, the date originally slated for Wilson’s jury trial. At that time, the information regarding the suppression of evidence will be presented. Wilson’s jury trial is now scheduled for May 15.

In other court news:

• A complaint was filed by Madison County Prosecutor Steve Pronai on behalf of Chris Cook, county health commissioner, aimed at David Loy, of Findlay, regarding health and safety issues of a property in Fairfield Township. The court gave Loy 60 days to clean up the property in order to satisfy county health and safety codes.

• Joshua R. Oxendine, 23, of Columbus, was charged with a community control violation. Oxendine was initially placed on community control for a misdemeanor offense of misuse of credit cards on July 6, 2017.

• Jamey L. Hannah, 35, of Columbus, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs from a traffic stop in April 2017. Hannah was put on house arrest with work-release privileges.

• David M. Thornsberry, 33, of Chillicothe, was charged with two counts of illegal conveyance of drugs from May 2017.

Legal counsel files motion to suppress evidence

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

