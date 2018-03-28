Madison-Plains plans for levy awareness

The Madison-Plains Campaign Committee met for a series of three meetings Tuesday afternoon at the elementary school to discuss the urgency of need in passing the school district’s upcoming levy, and what teachers, parents, and community members could do to effectively get the message out to voters.

Campaign committee president, Todd Fisher, was overcome by emotion as he read an Instagram post written by his son, Ben — a senior at Madison-Plains, to those in attendance. “Let’s make MP strong,” it read in conclusion. Making Madison-Plains strong is exactly why Fisher and the rest of the committee are involved — and why they appealed to those attending the meetings to become engaged in getting the levy passed.

“The time to do this was last year,” Fisher said. “In August we missed it, and we know what’s coming ahead of us next year.”

He detailed four ways for people to assist or contribute, and encouraged listeners to consider where their skills sets or particular talents would best fit:

• Donations for signage and mailings — The committee has a goal of raising $5,000, broken down as: $3,000 for signs; $1,500 mailing; and $500 as contingency. There is an existing balance of $900.

District employees can automatically deduct donations from their pay by filling out the payroll form at the district office. Cash can be given directly to campaign committee treasurer, Elizabeth Daniels. Checks can be made out and mailed to: Madison-Plains Campaign Committee, P.O. Box 775, London, OH 43140. For more information regarding donations email Elizabeth Daniels at: elizabeth_daniels85@yahoo.com.

• Direct interaction with the community — Talk to parents and neighbors in the district. Bring up the importance of the levy and the deadline for registering to vote (April 9) even in casual conversation. Liberally use social media like Facebook and Instagram to promote the levy.

• Signage — Display one or more yard signs on your own property and distribute them to as many people that can be persuaded to place them.

• Engage in committee work — Lead/co-lead one of the various committees. Become self-initiated and organize a group of volunteers. Be proactive and get started!

The three committees are:

• Village Committees — Contact and or meet with residents of Mt. Sterling, South Solon, Midway, Newport, Madison Lake to discuss issues surrounding the levy. Arrange for two or more meetings with leaders/businesses/elected officials to bring in board members, administration, teachers, and alumni to present and discuss the levy at group functions (council meetings, etc.).

• Alumni Committee — Lead and solicit endorsements from district alumni and coordinate alumni to attend village/organization meetings and school functions.

• Communication Committee — Utilize existing logo and slogan; distribute existing “For MP” yard signs immediately; develop, order and deploy second design of yard signs by April 15; develop and deploy minimum of two mailers to parents/voters; schedule and plan for coverage at all school events and community meetings through May 8; coordinate teacher calls to their students’ parents — May 1-7; and solicit each athletic team coach, assistant coach, each booster group (athletic, band, scholastic) as well as PTO to discuss the levy at all meetings and post on social media.

Parties interested in getting involved may do so by searching: @FORMPSCHOOLS on Facebook or contacting the school district’s main number at: 740-852-0290 for more information.

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

