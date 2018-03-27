Village sorts finances, event planning

Getting the finances in order was the theme of the Plain City Village Council meeting Monday evening.

Several resolutions were approved to appropriate village funds for items such as water meters for the new development on Plain City-Georgesville Road, the upcoming bicentennial event in July and maintenance and repair expenditures for Pastime Park.

Issues regarding the quality and safety of the electrical system at the park have surfaced at previous meetings and the village is working to get them resolved. In the past, there hasn’t been money put in the village budget for park repairs and maintenance which has led to neglect and prompted outside vendors to take it upon themselves.

Mayor Darrin Lane said that is an area to which the village has to dedicate effort.

“That’s something I definitely want to put a stop to,” Lane said. “That’s our park and we need to be responsible for it.”

Funds were also transferred to the Plain City Bicentennial account which will go toward the event held July 19-21. Committees in the village are in the planning stages of the event and additional fundraising measures are also in the works — including an upcoming fundraiser where residents and businesses can purchase new bricks for an updating of the Bicentennial Park wall.

In other council business:

Plain City police chief Dale McKee informed council that the new K-9 unit, Officer Josh Hirtzinger and Andor, the dog, have completed their training and are state certified.

Jason Shumway, owner of Tavern 161, asked council if progress had been made on expanding public parking in the village’s uptown area. Shumway, who opened the bar and restaurant in January, expressed concern with the area’s ability to accommodate patrons.

“I have quite a few large musicians booked for the near future and want to continue this but I’ve heard, unfortunately, parking on those evenings is an issue,” Shumway said.

Mayor Lane said that the village has looked into the matter and considered lots behind the village offices as well as parking behind Lovejoy’s Plaza.

