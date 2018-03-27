Madison-Plains discusses superintendent search

The Madison-Plains Local School District Board of Education met for a special meeting in the elementary school Monday evening. The purpose of the gathering was to discuss possible vendors for the district’s impending superintendent search.

Current superintendent Tim Dettwiller announced his retirement during the February meeting of the board. Dettwiller’s announcement came on the heels of receiving pressure to step down from the position from some vocal parents criticizing his decision regarding the handling of accusations made by three middle school girls. Allegations of “inappropriate touching” were leveled at a substitute teacher who also performed as a boys basketball coach.

Two different vendors presented before the board: Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) from Columbus and Madison-Champaign Education Service Center (MCESC) out of Urbana.

The first presenter was Cheryl W. Ryan, Director of Board and Management Services for OSBA with a detailed Microsoft PowerPoint Presentation.

Madison-Plains is already a member of OSBA, but contracting the organization to conduct a superintendent search goes beyond the benefits of regular membership.

Selling points for using OSBA include:

• Customized attention;

• Complete interview and evaluation support;

• Exclusive use of Achiever — a proprietary candidate assessment tool based on industry benchmarks;

• Leadership development training;

• Guaranteed satisfaction; and

• Aggressive nationwide recruitment through NASS, National Association of Superintendent Searches.

The OSBA offer came with a price tag of $7,850 — which does not include mileage for employees of OSBA to travel to Madison County, or the cost of mailing brochures, putting the final total well into the $10,000 range.

Daniel Kaffenbarger, superintendent of MCESC was the second, and last presenter. His presentation was “bare bones” — merely him discussing a handout of bullet points on three different tiers of options. “It’s not flashy, there’s no powerpoint, it’s what we do,” he said.

Kaffenbarger started off by stating that MCESC superintendent searches were not the dedicated purpose of his organization, but a service that they do provide and have successfully completed for clients. Madison-Plains is currently contracted with MCESC for a variety of services, including ESL instruction and participation in a satellite program for students with emotional disabilities. The district also purchased its school psychologist through MCESC.

The three MCESC options range in price from $2,000-$6,000. Option 2, at $4,000, was the most attractive of the three to the board. Selling points include:

• Develop the information brochure based on input from the board;

• Post the position with statewide educational associations and organizations (including OSBA);

• Screen all applications and flag those that are a particularly good fit; and

• Help develop the bank of questions for the interview process.

With the MCESC, there would be no additional charges for mailing, etc. — everything was encompassed in the price.

From the ensuing discussion, the board made it apparent that it preferred option 2, but with a bit of customization, if possible. It would like to have MCESC coordinate and develop focus groups for the interview process and to provide FBI/BCI background checks in exchange for no longer having the responsibility of negotiating any contacts between the parties — something the board felt it was confident in being able to complete itself.

The board was in agreement that a nationwide search was not necessary, as it was unlikely that someone would move from out of state to helm a district facing the financial stresses Madison-Plains currently faces, especially at the pay the district could offer.

A third option also exists: the board itself conducts the superintendent search. That would entail hours of work for the board and cast a very limited net for the search, as none of the members has had prior experience in such an endeavor, they concluded. They also agreed it would be a daunting and complicated task.

“What about Monster.com?” joked board member Bob Butz, before admitting that using an outside agent to facilitate would give the search a structure that the board alone could not provide.

Board seeks options for vendors to help

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

