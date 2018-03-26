Club to hold event for Sufficient Grace

This summer, there will be an opportunity to give back to those who dedicate their time to giving back.

The women of Timeless Treasures Mothers’ Club invite the public to a luncheon and program fundraiser benefiting Sufficient Grace, Inc. at The Brennan Loft, 158 S. Main St., London, on Saturday, June 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sufficient Grace Inc., is an organization of dedicated volunteers who meet every week to assemble food bags that are distributed through various local schools in Madison, Union, and Clark Counties to children in need. The organization’s goal is that no child experience hunger after school when they should be studying or playing.

“We have a great group of women who are passionate about this great cause,” said club president, Deb Vanderpool.

The charitable work that Sufficient Grace, Inc. does in the community harmonizes naturally with the outlook of the club, whose slogan is: A child well-guided today, tomorrow will guide well his own destiny.

The menu features Lazarus chicken salad, baked quiche, and mixed fruit prepared by Tim Wilson. The Mothers’ Club ladies will provide a variety of delicious “gift-box” bundt cakes for dessert.

Attendees will get to meet children’s book creators Jeanette and Christopher Canyon. The couple will be on hand to demonstrate their techniques of the illustration and bookmaking process, as well as to autograph copies of their latest creation. Christopher will also be playing his guitar to delight the audience.

Tickets for the event are $25, with children under 12 costing $15.

There is limited seating, so readers are advised to act quickly in purchasing their tickets.

To do so, contact Deb Vanderpool at: 740-506-4808 or Linda Wheatley at: 740-852-2620.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

