Funeral honored former firefighter

Fire engines, ladder trucks, and other emergency responder vehicles moved through London Monday morning en route to the interment of Garry A. Groves, retired captain and early member of Central Townships Joint Fire District, who passed away on March 21.

Units from Central Townships Joint Fire District, Tri-County Fire Department, Jeffersonville Fire Department, City of London Fire Department, and Madison EMS were all part of the processional honoring their fellow fireman and brother.

The parade traveled through London heading north on Main Street before turning east on U.S. Route 40 where, as a final salute, the processional passed under the Stars and Stripes hoisted between two ladder trucks and then proceeded to Deercreek Township Cemetery.

A man with a distinctive, infectious laugh — and not one to stand on ceremony, Groves was referred to as “Grover” by almost everyone who knew him.

“Grover lived and breathed the firehouse, he was a fireman through and through,” said current Central Townships chief, Brian Bennington.

His years of service to the fire district lasted a generation — 31 years, according to his awards.

He first joined the district in 1967, according to best friend, John “Hoppy” Hopkins.

The two first met at a Madison County Firemen’s Association meeting in 1974, when Hopkins was a volunteer with the City of London and Groves a volunteer with Central Townships. “It was friendship at first sight; we hit it right off,” Hopkins said.

It wasn’t long before they were best friends, according to Hopkins.

Hopkins eventually moved to Central Townships, where their friendship endured over the years as each moved up the proverbial (and many times, literal) ladder in their department, with Groves achieving the rank of Captain and Fire Prevention Officer.

The pair would often travel together when Hopkins delivered firetrucks to various stations throughout the country. They would also vacation in Long Island with other personnel from the station. They visited different fire stations in New York City as well as the different landmarks such as the Empire State Building and Twin Towers together.

The duo knew each other so well that they could attack a fire as a team without needing to talk it over. “We could enter a building without speaking and know exactly what each other would do in the situation, what tactics to use,” Hopkins reminisced fondly.

Beyond their love of firefighting, the best friends shared a love for stock car racing. “It was every weekend, either Saturday one weekend or Sunday the next that Grover and I would go to the races,” he said.

What Hopkins will miss most is his friend’s contagious laugh. “Once you got him going, he’d get you going until it hurt. He was funnier than heck,” he said. “Yeah, his passing really hurt, but Grover would just say to ‘Get over it.’ He was just like that.”

Groves served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 in Vietnam. While walking point for his platoon, he was shot by a sniper, earning him a Purple Heart.

Upon re-entering civilian life, Groves took a position with Lennox Heating and Cooling in 1969. He retired nearly 30 years later in 1995.

After his retirement, Grover still liked to hang out at the fire station, as well as socialize with fellow members of the American Legion, Madison Memorial Post No. 105 and various other veterans’ organizations to which he belonged.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia (White) Groves; daughters, Lorie (Chris) Daugherty of South Vienna and Mary Jane (Randy) Cutlip of Sedalia; grandsons, Tyler Artis and Harper Cutlip; brother, Robert (Pat) Groves of London and twin brother Larry Groves of Reynoldsburg; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Groves was 71.

