Sun powers Ohio Caverns

WEST LIBERTY — America’s most colorful caverns are now green. This natural wonder has its own solar field and is also a new destination for electric cars looking to recharge, free of charge.

With the designing and engineering assistance of OGW Energy Resources, Ohio Caverns is the first cave in the U.S. to have solar energy produced on-site.

“We wanted to be able to point to the solar field en route to the cavern tours to explain the benefits of natural energy along with our natural wonder,” said Eric Evans, the current owner of Ohio Caverns which is now in its fourth generation of family ownership. “Considering we already have several, natural, one-of-a-kind features, we really think becoming energy neutral adds further intrigue to our story.”

Ohio Caverns has always enjoyed a natural thermostat. Nature cools and heats its subterranean caves at a constant 54 degrees Fahrenheit no matter what the temperature is at the surface. Now, they’re making enough electricity on-site to power the entire operation. There are 160 panels in the solar field that produce 62,000 kilowatt hours of electric on an annual basis.

Even the new electric car charging stations are powered by the solar energy produced on-site.

Ohio Caverns is now registered with the Department of Energy in a nationwide database of charging locations accessible by smart phones and navigation systems. As many as four Tesla or any other electric vehicles can charge at any given time, year-round. So whether it’s January or July, e-car visitors have something to see and do while their vehicle re-powers. This free service is expected to attract a new demographic of visitor to Ohio’s oldest tourist attraction. Currently, there are about 600,000 electric cars in the U.S. That number is expected to grow, sharply.

“As these vehicles continue to become more popular and affordable for the average American, we feel we are well positioned to attract a new clientele of day trippers and long-distance travelers,” Evans said.

With its new embrace of renewable energy, Ohio Caverns has become as it was when nature carved this fairyland beneath the rolling, wooded hills of rural West Liberty — 100 percent green! And just as environmentally friendly, according to recent impact studies.

Lighting the caverns to reveal its magic was not always as it is today. In its early tour days, lanterns led the way. During the 1930s, rural electrification was a big advancement. A modern lighting system was introduced in the mid-1990s. Today, the new system is with LED lights. No colored lights are used so the formations reveal their natural color and the reason they’re called America’s most colorful caverns.

During the cave tours, visitors are treated to views of one-of-a-kind discoveries and rare finds. The “Crystal King” is the largest and most perfectly formed pure white crystal stalactite found in any cave. It is truly a king of stalactites. Other rare stalactites found at Ohio Caverns are called helictites or “soda straws.” These resemble curly straws hanging from the ceiling. Somehow, they grow longer in a way that seems to defy gravity, twisting in weird directions up, down, sideways and all around. One of the more intriguing formations is the “Old Town Pump,” which looks just like it sounds, right down to the dripping water. Something else you’ll find here and nowhere else in the country are dual formations. This oddity consists of iron oxide tipped off with milky white calcium carbonate. It is a mystery as to why the two minerals remain distinctly separate, refusing to blend colors. But it creates a picturesque contrast.

The main reason people love to visit here time and again is the wide-array of color. In addition to black and white, the plentiful stalactites, stalagmites, columns and other formations come in a variety of colors, including hues of yellow, orange, red, blue and purple. The colorful climax is best seen in the “Palace of the Gods” where there is an abundance of translucent crystals.

Ohio Caverns has been dubbed by various publications over the years as one of the best caves overall in the country. Current tour rates, times and other information to plan a visit are available at www.OhioCaverns.com.

The Ohio Caverns has solar energy produced on-site with the designing and engineering assistance of OGW Energy Resources. The new electric car charging stations are powered by the solar energy produced on-site at the Ohio Caverns.