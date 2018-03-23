When it rains it pours — then hangs around

As Severe Weather Awareness Week comes to a close, Madison County residents are expecting a weekend of temperatures in the 40s with (hopefully) a little sun — hardly what one would consider severe. However, it is important to consider the downpours and resultant periods of standing water occurring in recent months — and April, the traditional start of the rainy season, hasn’t even arrived yet.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, extreme rain events in which more than two inches of rainfall in a given storm have increased by 30 percent in Ohio since the 1990s.

And while April showers may bring May flowers, they are just as likely to cause flooded fields, impassable roadways, and extensive property damage.

Ohio has received 10 percent more rain per year, on average, than it did in the 20th century, according to Aaron Wilson, climate specialist for Ohio State University Extension — the outreach arm of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University.

The states current annual average is 42 inches — up 3 inches from the 39-inch average of the previous century. Rather than being spread throughout the entire year, those three inches additional are falling in intense rain events, followed by an increase in consecutive dry days, according to Wilson.

Locals may remember the torrential onslaught during last year’s fair week, or more recently, the county-wide acres of standing water this past February.

Data compiled by the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Wilmington states that Central Ohio received 8.55 inches of rainfall in July — 3.76 inches more than the average. February of this year managed to more than double its average 2.25 inches with a total rainfall of 5.25 inches.

According to the 2010 Madison County, Ohio Comprehensive Plan published by the Madison County Commissioners, 40.87 percent of the land in Madison County is classified as very poorly drained, with another 43.74 classified as somewhat poorly drained. The plan also indicates that London, Plain City, Mt. Sterling, and West Jefferson all have sections that are considered flood hazard areas.

This is all very familiar to Madison County Engineer Bryan Dhume.

One of the challenges of his job is dealing with the mechanics of draining all of the excess rain — and the complaints that often accompany it. “When it rains, the phone rings,” he said smiling.

“Madison County is poorly drained in general,” Dhume said. “And Fairfield Township has some of the worst drainage issues.”

The county has 205 drainage ditches that it currently maintains, according to Dhume.

Many of the county commissioners meetings are attended by farmers concerned about the status of a particular ditch or tile.

For these people, flooding can have a hugely negative impact on their livelihood. And it isn’t just farmers. Other businesses such as horse stables and the like, and even home owners, benefit from a well-working ditch and tile system.

But occasionally a part of the the system reaches the ended of its useful lifespan and fails.

How and when this happens depends on many things, and predicting the lifespan of a tile is difficult, if not impossible, Dhume said — according to him there are tiles throughout the county over 100 years old that are functioning perfectly and others not even 30 that are showing signs of needing repair.

There is a process of recourse for individuals suffering from the failure of a drainage system. Section 6131 of the Ohio Revised Code, referred to as the “Ditch Petition Law,” allows a landowner to file a petition with the clerk of the board of county commissioners for the construction of a proposed improvement on private property.

It is not usually a quick process.

For example, a tile that might have been put in in 1905 has broken down and no longer functions properly, causing flooding on a particular property. However, the tile drains a portion of the watershed significantly larger than the owner’s land and would be an economic hardship for him alone to bear, and so he files a petition under Section 6131. It then falls to the engineer’s office to do a viewing of the area and investigate any needed repairs and then report back to the commissioners any costs of those repairs. The commissioners then deliberate the cost-benefit ratio — that is, do the benefits outweigh the costs to the parties involved, including the county — in a series of public hearings.

Ultimately any cost associated with the project is assessed to all property owners within the watershed containing the project.

The law is a way for property owners to work together on joint projects.

Dhume was clear in stating that the county has no authority to work on private property other than when a county maintained structure such as a road is impacting that property, or such as those facilitated by the process illustrated above.

“I do want people to use us as a resource,” Dhume said. “I am more than happy to talk with property owners, but it doesn’t mean we can always help them.”

Showers created their own cold and somber water park in February at Lost Fortune Stables on Lilly Chapel-Georgesville Road outside of London. This area of the county is notorious for poor drainage according to Madison County Engineer Bryan Dhume. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Swingsetunderwaterpiccol.jpg Showers created their own cold and somber water park in February at Lost Fortune Stables on Lilly Chapel-Georgesville Road outside of London. This area of the county is notorious for poor drainage according to Madison County Engineer Bryan Dhume. By Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press High water damages a main barn at Colleen Martin’s Lost Fortune Stables on Lilly Chapel-Georgesville Road outside of London. Heavy rains caused flooding around Madison County in February. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Waterstableshaypiccol.jpg High water damages a main barn at Colleen Martin’s Lost Fortune Stables on Lilly Chapel-Georgesville Road outside of London. Heavy rains caused flooding around Madison County in February. By Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

By Andrew Garrett

