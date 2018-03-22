Eagle Scout gives back

On Sept. 30, 2017, Kristian E. Speakman, son of Rob and Alicia Speakman, received his Eagle Scout award and pin during an Eagle Scout ceremony held at the West Jefferson Community Center located on South Center Street in West Jefferson. After completing his board of review Aug. 23, he achieved Eagle Scout, Boy Scouting’s highest rank.

Since advancing from Cub Scouts, he has been a member of Troop 121 of West Jefferson guided by Troop leaders Jane Glock, Ron Killian, and Mike O’Reilly. Troop 121 is sponsored by West Jefferson United Methodist Church.

As a member of Troop 121, he has held many positions including Senior Patrol leader and Junior Assistant Scout Master. He completed 25 merit badges, 50-miler award, along with his Order of the Arrow, equivalent to National Honor Society for Boy Scouts of America.

​For his Eagle Scout project, he designed and led the development of six above ground handicap accessible gardens for the West Jefferson Community Center.

He intends to enlist in the military. He has been accepted to the John D. Odegard School of Aerospace at the University of North Dakota, a world renown aviation school. His background in scouting will benefit him in his military career.

Kristian Speakman was made Eagle Scout in August 2017. Contributed photo