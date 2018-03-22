St. Pats shows grandparents some love

Grandpas and grandmas were honored at St. Patrick’s Elementary School in London with its 11th annual “Grandparents Day” Thursday.

Students from all grades of the school invited their grandparents to enjoy an afternoon of programs and presentations before inviting them to meet their teachers and share their work and classroom experiences.

The programs/presentations provided a little of something for everybody — from the musical/choral arrangements directed by music teacher, Valerie Tanner and the iMovie videos created by the eighth grade students in Jill Hiles technology class, to the combined kindergarten/first and third/fourth grade classes performing zumba exercise routines.

The science fair projects of Amber Moore’s sixth, seventh, and eighth classes were also presented to the guests. The 36 projects on display covered an array of topics. Each student chose a particular question or theory to which he or she then applied the scientific method. Started in January, the students were given the quarter to observe and experiment.

Eleven-year-old sixth grader Bella Loske wanted to know what type of soil would produce the fastest growth in plants, so she planted tomato seeds in a variety of soils or soil mixtures to find out.

“Pine mix was the best for growing the fastest,” she said.

When asked if she had plans on planting them out once the outdoor gardening season arrived, she replied, “I already planted them in the forest.”

Likely, Ms. Losko is also about to learn a lesson in plant cold hardiness.

Bella’s friend, 12-year-old Annie Rahn, also in sixth grade, was curious about oil fracking, and so geared her experiment toward the viscosity of the black liquid. Her project titled, “Sticky, Thick, and Stuck Underground,” involved determining the flow rate of oil infused with various solvents as it flowed from a bottle. Rahn soon found out that the old adage “oil and water don’t mix” was indeed true.

Scores of artworks from various grades lined the hallways for any and all to view. A table of brightly-colored papier-mâché “sugar skulls” created in Amy Agostino’s third grade art class adorned a table in creepy splendor. And while it was never explained exactly what a sugar skull was, they were pretty sweet all the same.

Finally, grandparents were gifted a free photo session (and resulting photograph) of themselves with their grandchild/children donated by the mother of St. Patrick sixth grader, Marissa Horn.

Students also made cards in appreciation of their grandparents.

Nine-year-old Kate Gregonis goes over her “grandparents interview” in Christen Rinehart’s third grade class during St. Patrick Elementary School’s “Grandparents Day” Thursday afternoon. Kate’s favorite subject is science. From left are: Jim Binns, grandfather; Kate Gregonis; and Stephanie Binns, grandmother. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Grandparents-1.jpg Nine-year-old Kate Gregonis goes over her “grandparents interview” in Christen Rinehart’s third grade class during St. Patrick Elementary School’s “Grandparents Day” Thursday afternoon. Kate’s favorite subject is science. From left are: Jim Binns, grandfather; Kate Gregonis; and Stephanie Binns, grandmother. By Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press Students dig up info online about Washington, D.C. Thursday afternoon in Elizabeth Zamara’s language arts class during St. Patrick Elementary School’s annual “Grandparents Day.” The eighth graders are preparing for a school trip to the nation’s capital in April. Front from left are: Christian Rogers (13) and Michael Smith (15); in back, Lexie Sparks (13). http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Grandparents-3.jpg Students dig up info online about Washington, D.C. Thursday afternoon in Elizabeth Zamara’s language arts class during St. Patrick Elementary School’s annual “Grandparents Day.” The eighth graders are preparing for a school trip to the nation’s capital in April. Front from left are: Christian Rogers (13) and Michael Smith (15); in back, Lexie Sparks (13). By Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press Kindergartner, Annabelle Balderson (5), shows off the card she made for grandmother, Sandy Balderson, during St. Patrick Elementary School’s “Grandparents Day” held at the school Thursday afternoon. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Grandparents-2.jpg Kindergartner, Annabelle Balderson (5), shows off the card she made for grandmother, Sandy Balderson, during St. Patrick Elementary School’s “Grandparents Day” held at the school Thursday afternoon. By Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.