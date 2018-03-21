Madison-Plains forced to make drastic budget cuts

District-wide financial cuts were the main focus of the Madison-Plains Local School District Board of Education meeting held at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

A sizable portion of the meeting was devoted to a presentation given by Scott Anderson and Mark Ingles of the Ohio Auditor of State’s office on the performance audit based on the district’s five-year plan. The audit was released on March 15.

The presentation was grim news.

The audit compiled a list of 21 recommendations for the district to consider as remedy for its budgeting crisis — and many of these recommendations detail drastic cuts in a variety of areas, including staffing.

A partial list of recommended cuts include:

• Consider reducing the subsidy of extracurricular activities to the local peer level (pay for play, etc.) for a savings of $180,200;

• Decrease employer cost of dental and vision insurance for a savings of $47,900;

• Right-size the spare bus fleet for a savings of $32,000;

• Eliminate 0.5 full-time central office administrator position for a savings of $75,000;

• Eliminate 2.0 full-time general education teacher positions for a saving $131,400;

• Eliminate 2.5 full-time career-technical/career pathways teacher positions, saving $164,200;

• Eliminate 0.5 full-time art education K-8 teacher position, saving $32,800;

• Eliminate 0.5 full-time music education K-8 teacher position, saving $32,800;

• Eliminate 2.5 full-time curriculum specialist positions, saving $164,200;

• Eliminate 2.0 full-time regular education remedial specialist positions, saving $131,400;

• Eliminate 3.0 full-time classroom support staff positions, saving $64,600.

The cuts would only account for a portion of the deficit. The final recommendation is multi-pronged in its outline. It includes the following options:

• Eliminate an additional 6.5 full-time general education teacher positions;

• Implement an across-the-board staffing reduction;

• Implement a base and step freeze on all salaries for three years; and

• Eliminate the entire General Fund subsidy of extracurricular activities.

The entire audit can be viewed by navigating to the state website at: www.ohioauditor.gov and searching for Madison-Plains Local School District in the “search audits” function.

It must be kept in mind that these are only suggestions and not mandates. The state encourages local districts to come up with their own solutions, according to Anderson and Ingles.

Suggestions or not, they didn’t go over well with the board members or people in the audience — many of whom have considerable stake in the budget cuts as employees of the district.

Board member, Mark Coburn, was one of many who were not pleased with the response to the district’s dilemma given by the state. “Cannibalizing our operation is not the way to do it,” he said.

The board has its own ideas on tackling the budget deficit with its budget reduction proposal. The forecasted reductions would amount to $1,029,340 for 2018-2019, bringing the forecasted balance of the General Fund to an amount of $910,412. The board proposal includes the following solutions:

• Implementation of a total pay freeze;

• Implement a pay-to-participate fee of 25 percent;

• Increase student activity fee from $45 to $70; and

• Staff reductions consisting of four aides; two building secretaries; two reading specialist teachers; one art-ed junior high teacher; and one administrator.

These cuts are planned even if the proposed levy passes.

“Budget reductions are difficult but necessary to the well-being of Madison-Plains and the future of our students,” said board member, Kelly Cooley. “With or without the budget reduction proposal, we’ve got to pass the levy for the future of our students.”

The entire Madison-Plains Budget Reducing Plan is available for view on the district website at www.mplsd.org.

If the budget deficit wasn’t enough of a concern, the board learned that the sewage treatment plant servicing the school is in dire need of repair.

The EPA is not in favor of the current system in operation, and noted that several of the holding bays are unusable do to the compromised, crumbling concrete.

The organization issued a one-year permit to the district with the caveat that it would retro-fit an ultraviolet light sanitizing unit to the current system to treat gray water. If the district fails to do it by summer (within the year that the permit is issued), it cannot open the school doors come August.

Board members Bob Butz and Mark Coburn were both displeased with the ultraviolet system, seeing it as only a band-aide, or “lipstick on a pig.”

Guidance secretary, Kelly Stoughton, addresses the Madison-Plains Local School District Board at its meeting Tuesday evening. A crowd of parents, teachers, and other employees gathered at the high school to learn about the performance audit based on the school system’s five-year plan as it was presented by employees of the Ohio Auditor of State’s office. Fearing for the loss of her job, Stoughton was brought to tears as she explained to the board the many functions and added extras she performs in her position. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Stoughton-Kellypiccol.jpg Guidance secretary, Kelly Stoughton, addresses the Madison-Plains Local School District Board at its meeting Tuesday evening. A crowd of parents, teachers, and other employees gathered at the high school to learn about the performance audit based on the school system’s five-year plan as it was presented by employees of the Ohio Auditor of State’s office. Fearing for the loss of her job, Stoughton was brought to tears as she explained to the board the many functions and added extras she performs in her position. Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616