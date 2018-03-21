Mt. Sterling American Legion donated money

American Legion Post 417 president and Mt. Sterling mayor Billy Martin presents a check to Lisa Schwartz, chair of the Mt. Sterling Community Center on March 14. The Post donated $1,000 toward the food pantry at the community center. The food pantry is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays for those in need. Call the center at 740-869-2453 with inquiries.

American Legion Post 417 president and Mt. Sterling mayor Billy Martin presents a check to Lisa Schwartz, chair of the Mt. Sterling Community Center on March 14. The Post donated $1,000 toward the food pantry at the community center. The food pantry is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays for those in need. Call the center at 740-869-2453 with inquiries. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_American-Legion.jpg American Legion Post 417 president and Mt. Sterling mayor Billy Martin presents a check to Lisa Schwartz, chair of the Mt. Sterling Community Center on March 14. The Post donated $1,000 toward the food pantry at the community center. The food pantry is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays for those in need. Call the center at 740-869-2453 with inquiries. Contributed photo