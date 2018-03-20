Council recognizes new chief

West Jefferson’s new police chief has officially donned the uniform.

Rick Hardy, who was sworn in on March 12, took his oath before council and the community at Monday’s village council meeting after mayor Ray Martin felt a more ceremonial gesture was in order.

“He’s been on the job for a week but we wanted to do a little pomp and circumstance and see him in the uniform,” Martin said. “He was sworn in a week ago, but this gives his family the ability to see it since they couldn’t make it last Monday.”

Hardy’s family was present at the meeting including his wife, Melinda, who pinned his badge on his uniform. The new chief said he’s excited to take the new job and eager to get to know the community.

“The officers, the city personnel, everyone has been very welcoming,” Hardy said. “And I really appreciate that.” He added that the first task is to assess the operations of the West Jefferson Police Department and ensure that everything is done to make the community feel safe.

“Where do we need to be effective and efficient for the community,” he said. “These officers are very professional and we’re going to treat everybody with respect and dignity and we’re going to operate at the highest levels of integrity.”

Council also approved the Public Service Director, John Mitchell, to contract with Don’s Flatwork to perform sidewalk and driveway approach replacement on Lilly Chapel Road.

“The area we’re talking about paving a large portion this year is Frey Avenue, Garfield and Lilly Chapel and we’re changing the flow of traffic on Frey where it meets Cemetery and where it meets Lilly Chapel,” Mitchell said. “That short section will turn into a two-way street and Lilly Chapel which is one-way now will also turn into a two-way street.” Garfield Avenue will remain a one-way option to help buses and trucks.

“It’s an ideal time to do it. Frey and Garfield are pretty poor streets so it’s a good time to do this,” Mitchell said. “It’ll also allow us to restripe that area the correct way so that traffic will flow with the correct pattern.”

Other approved legislation Monday included:

• Accepting Mitchell’s recommendation to award the Paver Maintenance Program to Strawser Paving Company.

• Authorizing the police chief to purchase additional police surveillance equipment.

