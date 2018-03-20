Democratic candidate visits county

Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in Ohio’s 15th district, Rob Jarvis, spoke to members attending the Madison County Democratic Party meeting at the Madison County Engineer’s office Monday evening. He is very much a grassroots campaign, and this is the first time he has run for office.

Jarvis is a high school government teacher residing in Nelsonville with his wife and three young children. Originating from the Mansfield area, he has been living in southeast Ohio for the last 17 years.

“I started running because of the issues that mattered to me as a government teacher, as a person living in Nelsonville where we have lost a lot of jobs — where 40 percent of citizens live below the poverty line,” he said.

He is well acquainted with the generational poverty and opioid crisis in that region of the state. Prior to teaching, Jarvis worked in mental health with children and families in Hocking, Perry and Athens Counties.

As a citizen and a government teacher, he became alarmed in 2016 when he perceived the current administration threatened the U.S. Constitution by enacting its “travel ban.”

“It was the most clear violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment that I have ever seen or ever heard of,” he said.

But making lemonade out of lemons, Jarvis continued, “It was a unanimous failure in 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. I actually used its failure to teach my students on a unit about checks and balances.”

It was the tweets threatening to break up the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, and then seeing them gain traction among a certain segment of the population, that he realized how much in danger democracy in the U.S. is.

The majority of the time Jarvis fielded questions (something to which, he as a government teacher, looks forward) from the audience.

On a few of the issues:

• Gun control — Jarvis himself owns three guns and is a hunter. He proposes a policy that will lower the number of gun-related deaths in the country by specifically addressing the issues of: safe gun control and storage; percentage of gun owners who participate in gun safety courses; prevalence of firearms modifications meant to make a gun illegal; legal gun ownership requirements for all types of firearms, and the regulation of sales (shoring up gun show loopholes, etc.); and location and ownership data.

• Unions — For him, unions are the first and last line of defense for the middle class and working class families all over Ohio, and the country. Unions are the reason why people make fair wages, and the percentage of union workers in America, is directly proportionate to the health and stability of the middle class. Wages, safety regulations, and a workable schedule are just a few of the things that union work provides.

• Healthcare — He says the United States will have a single payer healthcare system. The rising cost of healthcare in this country, combined with the growing chasm of wealth inequality in this nation, will lead to a unanimous public outcry for healthcare for all. Our government needs to embrace the inevitability of this in order to prepare for it, and then implement it in a way that honors healthcare as a right, and not as a privilege.

• Tax reform — He believes the Trump/GOP-led tax overhaul is a giant giveaway to corporations who have done nothing but outsource our jobs overseas, while at the same time hide their profits from the IRS with things like “transfer pricing” and “inversion.” And since these massive tax cuts for the wealthy and corrupt will explode our deficit, congress will act to steal more from social security, while cutting necessary government programs like Medicare, Medicaid, etc.

For more information on Jarvis’ stance on the issues or about his campaign, view his website at: https://www.robjarvisforcongress.com/.

Rob Jarvis, Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in Ohio's 15th district, spoke with members of of the Madison County Democratic Party at its monthly meeting held at the Madison County Engineer's office Monday evening. From left are: Ron Roach, Democratic Party candidate for Madison County Commissioner; candidate Rob Jarvis; and Mark Erbaugh, Madison County Republican Party Chairman.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

