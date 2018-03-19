Garden Expo welcomes visitors

Spring has sprung and the Madison County Master Gardeners got a jump on the season Saturday with their Garden Expo held at the First Presbyterian Church in London.

The expo brought out a crowd of people of varying ages and experience. A good number of tables representing vendors and organizations with gardening (naturally) or other outdoor related interests — including tables from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District, and the City of London Community Garden and Access Cowling Projects.

The very young went hands-on in creating their very own “make and take” mini garden, and enjoyed the display of model trains and environments provided by Bob Dana of the Columbus Garden Railway Society.

An outgrowth of the Madison County Extension and the local arm of The Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program, Madison County Master Gardeners is a not-for-profit-organization that promotes and teaches environmentally-sound, research-based gardening practices to the residents of Madison County.

Each Master Gardener volunteer undergoes a series of classes of intensive training in horticulture before going on to volunteer his or her knowledge and time assisting with educational programs and activities in the community for other residents through the OSU Extension county office.

“The Master Gardeners are a community service based organization. The goal with the expo is to meld interest in the organization, gardening, and other agricultural activities in an environmentally sound way,” said Mary Griffith, OSU Extension (OSUE) Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator.

Many of the organization’s members were on hand to answer any questions about the program, as well questions specific to growing, such as how to deal with crabgrass or how to sucker a tomato plant. They also presented programs throughout the day, with titles ranging from “Luscious Lawns” to “The Secret Life of Bugs.”

The group was especially recognized for one of its many service projects by the OSUE last November and had a display set up in honor of this.

Soil Super Heroes, a project headed by core members consisting of Madison County Master Gardener Volunteers Sue Cline, Christy Pearl, and Shirley Kindrick, received the Ohio State University Extension Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer Project in the Small Category.

With a motto of “I can change the world to make it better!”, Soil Super Heroes is part of an after-school program for students in first through fourth grades at Monroe Elementary in Plumwood. The six-week program runs in four cycles of 10-15 students throughout the year and is made possible through a federal 21st Century Community Learning Center grant.

The primary objective for the group is to engage students in a hands-on, dirt-filled, fun learning experience in a selection of gardening related-topics, including learning about seeds and bulbs, parts of plants, nutrition, the complexity of soil, and composting. Each session includes discussion about conservation and to reduce, reuse, and recycle — all part of good gardening, good citizenship, and good living.

One of the projects helped beautify the area around Monroe Elementary’s sign by planting yellow and pink flowers. Another was a “tower garden” constructed and maintained in the school’s cafeteria featuring edible plants they were able to later taste.

The program has received rave reviews from nearly everyone involved.

“Your project has been absolutely amazing!” said Monroe Elementary School Principal, Leah Ann Sanders.

Soil Super Heroes is funded through 2018. Madison County Master Gardeners hope that the program will continue to blossom.

The Soil Super Heroes received the Ohio State University Extension Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer Project in the Small Category. Soil Super Heroes is a project headed by core members consisting of Madison County Master Gardener Volunteers Sue Cline, Christy Pearl, and Shirley Kindrick. The award was on display at the 2018 Garden Expo event Saturday. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_SuperHeroplaquepiccol.jpeg The Soil Super Heroes received the Ohio State University Extension Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer Project in the Small Category. Soil Super Heroes is a project headed by core members consisting of Madison County Master Gardener Volunteers Sue Cline, Christy Pearl, and Shirley Kindrick. The award was on display at the 2018 Garden Expo event Saturday. Contributed photo First Presbyterian Church of London was the site of the Madison County Master Gardeners Garden Expo event Saturday. The Expo brought out a crowd of people interested in gardening and other outdoor related activities. The Madison County Master Gardeners are a program developed by the Ohio State University Extension. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Garden-Expo1.jpg First Presbyterian Church of London was the site of the Madison County Master Gardeners Garden Expo event Saturday. The Expo brought out a crowd of people interested in gardening and other outdoor related activities. The Madison County Master Gardeners are a program developed by the Ohio State University Extension. Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.