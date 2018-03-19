Park board works to finalize supervisior position

The Friends of Madison County Parks and Trails (FMCPT) have decided the new Park District Supervisor should be a county employee.

Park board members met during the county commissioners meeting Monday and discussed the position which aims to take some of the manager responsibilities off the FMCPT. The position would report to the county engineer’s office and the park board.

“I feel pretty confident making a recommendation that we contract with the county engineer to handle this just because of the equipment, their manpower and their maintenance,” said Rob Slane, county administrator. Board members had some concern with the division of responsibility as well as their ability to house equipment.

Currently, decision-making abilities are in the hands of the board and the hope is that the new position would not only help shoulder some of the responsibility but would also help connect all park activity throughout the county.

“It’s important to have a Madison County park district manager to work closely with Plain City, West Jefferson and London and their park districts as well to make sure we’re all on the same page and working together,” said Wayne Roberts, FMCPT Executive Director. The board initially considered going through the City of London but decided the county connection would broaden their reach and ability.

As FMCPT works to expand, they are also making progress on a major project in the community — closing a section of the Ohio to Erie Trail, the statewide bike path which runs through London.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the trail connection of Maple and Walnut Streets will be Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m. which is done to coincide with the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy’s sixth annual Opening Day for Trails, a nationally recognized event that kicks off the spring trail season.

Also at the meeting Monday, the commissioners approved closing documents connected with truck-acquisition bonds for the county engineer’s office. The $111,372 in bonds will be purchased by the treasurer’s office for a new dump truck which would replace a vehicle lost in a fire last year.

The money will be paid back in annual installment over three years.

