Donations bring park one step closer

Access Cowling is nearing completion thanks to donations from area businesses.

The FirstEnergy Foundation gave back to the community with a donation of $5,000 to support the park project on Monday, March 12.

The London Community Organization (LCO) is partnering with Madison County Future, Inc. to build Access Cowling, the area’s fully-accessible playground as described by the American Disabilities Act.

All children, including those with physical and cognitive differences, will be able to enjoy the many new attractions and equipment.

The first two phases of the project are already complete. Installations include: two molded plastic swings; a paved pathway spanning the park; several activities panels; a large play structure; and a music garden.

The playground will be expanded this summer with the addition of another large play structure and two independent items. All will sit atop artificial turf surfacing, making it fully wheelchair accessible.

“We continue to be humbled by the community support we have received to help us create this accessible and inclusive space for our community. We want to express our sincere appreciation to FirstEnergy for their donation. FirstEnergy gives back to our community in many ways and we are thankful that the organization understands the importance of this worthwhile project,” stated Amy Rees, LCO President.

Access Cowling is accepting donations. Checks may be payable to Madison County Future, Inc., c/o Access Cowling, 730 Keny Blvd., London, OH 43140 or donations can be made online at https://www.gofundme.com/2rjfyes.

