Plain City Lions donate $15,000 to city organizations

Fundraising efforts by the Plain City Lions Club during 2017 brought more than $15,000 to Plain City and area organizations. Lions Club members visited many of the organizations and public officials recently to hand deliver some of the monetary awards.

“We are very proud of this community and it gives us great pleasure to work to enhance the quality of life we all enjoy by living and working in Plain City,” said local Lions Club President, Perry Beachy.

Monetary contributions were presented to Voice Corps Reading Service, Plain City Food Bank, Pleasant Valley Senior Citizens, Plain City Police Department, Pleasant Valley Fire Department, Mobile Meals Holiday Baskets Fund, Community Christmas Food Baskets, Plain City Library, Plain City Historical Society, Jerome Township Fire Department, Uptown Plain City Organization, Daily Needs Assistance and many other community support organizations.

The Plain City Lions Club will kick off its 2018 fundraising efforts with a pancake breakfast slated for Saturday, March 24, at the Presbyterian Church, 231 E. Main St., Plain City, from 7-11 a.m. The cost is $6 per person, children six and younger eat free. One of the largest fundraising efforts for the Plain City Lions Club is its annual auction, which is set for April 26, at the Der Dutchman. For more information contact a local Lions Club member.

Plain City Lions Club treasurer Roger Weeks, left, and Lions Club president Perry Beachy present Plain City Police Chief Dale McKee with a check to help the department with additional equipment purchases. During 2017, the Lions brought more than $15,000 to Plain City and area organizations. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_PC-Lions.jpg Plain City Lions Club treasurer Roger Weeks, left, and Lions Club president Perry Beachy present Plain City Police Chief Dale McKee with a check to help the department with additional equipment purchases. During 2017, the Lions brought more than $15,000 to Plain City and area organizations. Contributed photo