Fees proposed to increase utilities funds

London City Council welcomed its two newest members to their first meeting as seated members on Thursday evening.

Andrew Hitt of Ward 1 and Anthony Smith of Ward 3 will be officially sworn in by mayor Patrick Closser at the next council meeting on March 29.

Council had its first reading of Ordinance 113-18. Sponsored by Rex Castle, the legislation would set an additional monthly storm water utility fee of $3 for residential customers and a fee of $9 for businesses to raise funds for the Storm Water Utility Fund.

According to councilman Castle, the city is taking a responsible stance on addressing the failure of an aging storm water system. The system has necessitated work several times in the last 12-14 months, and because of this and other issues, the General Fund is being “spread somewhat thin.”

“We need the help of the citizens because this is to help them,” Castle said. “This is a way to start. It may not be the most fair way to do it, but to get this started, we can’t wait until research and surveying to get something that might be a little more fair based on the size of lots or square footage of buildings and parking lots,” he said.

Castle told the rest of council that several people had approached him saying that the ordinance might cause them to choose between paying their electric bill or food and this new fee.

To this issue, Castle said that he believed that a hardship clause might need to be added to the ordinance before passing.

He reminded council that three rate increases had been passed on to the residents of London in the last few years without consideration for hardship.

Councilman Andrew Hitt asked about the possibility of raising revenue through property or income taxes.

A tax would require the effort of taking the ordinance to ballot and facing the prospect of being defeated, while council is free to assess fees at their discretion, it was explained. Also, it would take up to a year and a half to start generating income even if a levy were passed.

Councilman Henry Comer inquired about funding alternatives that would not be passed on to the public. The prospect of finding a grant is unlikely.

Castle was unwavering in his belief that repairs to the storm sewers should not come from the General Fund, as that fund’s purpose is to support services for the city, such as police and fire departments. Repair of the sewers falls squarely under the umbrella of utilities, he said.

A public hearing and third reading of the ordinance are set for April 19.

Council also heard the second reading for Resolution 108-18. The purpose of this resolution is for the city to adopt the housing and nuisance code of Madison County Public Health as its own.

The following resolutions and ordinances were passed this session:

• Resolution 109-18, adopting the recommendations of the tax incentive review council, whereby local businesses were reviewed on their eligibility for certain tax abatements or exemptions, specifically Community Reinvestment Areas (CRA) and TIF (Tax Increment Financing) agreements;

• Ordinance 111-18, a resolution authorizing the auditor to transfer funds during 2018. Transfers to the Capital Fund are earmarked for $115,000 to the police department, $180,000 to the fire department, $50,000 to parks and recreation, and $705,000 to the street department;

• Ordinance 112-18, an ordinance setting the salaries for summer pool employees. Several steps in the current pay scale are below minimum wage. This legislation would make for more competitive wages and thereby attract employees; and

• Resolution 114-18, a resolution authorizing the auditor to transfer funds. This resolution would facilitate the transfer of $133,000 from the General Fund to the parks and recreation department in preparation for more work on Access Cowling. The city will likely be granted $200,000 through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, but must spend two-thirds (the $133,000) of the grant before the entire amount is reimbursed.

London council considers options, concerns

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.