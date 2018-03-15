Shooting in Mt. Sterling leaves two injured

Deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Village of Mount Sterling early Thursday morning, responding to a call of possible shots being fired.

The call came in just after 4 a.m. indicating an incident occurred at 7 E. Columbus St. in the village. When deputies arrived on scene, they found Joshua E. Sollars, 25, of Mount Sterling, located inside the residence with injuries from a gunshot. The scene was secured and medics were dispatched to the area.

“When we looked over the scene, there didn’t appear to be a forced entry,” said Lt. John Swaney of the sheriff’s department. “We had located what we are calling an ‘involved’ vehicle at the Sunoco station. There are no other details at this time.”

At approximately the same time that law enforcement arrived at the residence, a second victim, Aaron M. Kirk, also of the village, walked into the Sterling Joint EMS location also having injuries from a gunshot. Both victims were transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

According to a release by the sheriff’s office, “initial witnesses state that multiple suspects possibly ran from the residence prior to deputies arrival.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is working with agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to conduct interviews with witnesses, hoping to gather leads on a person or persons of interest.

The incident has been the talk of the village, according to utilities clerk, Misty Vance, who deals with the public throughout the day.

Mayor Billy Martin issued a statement regarding the issue: “This was an unfortunate situation to have happened today. As always, we are concerned with the safety of every individual in our village. Our thoughts and prayers go out those involved and to the rest of our community.”

The case remains under investigation.

Two residents were injured at a shooting at 7 E. Columbus St. in Mount Sterling early Thursday morning. The incident is currently under investigation with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Columbus-Street.jpg Two residents were injured at a shooting at 7 E. Columbus St. in Mount Sterling early Thursday morning. The incident is currently under investigation with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.