Curious about yoga?

If you’ve never done yoga but are curious to see what it’s all about, you’ll have an opportunity to learn this Saturday, March 17.

Local yoga instructors Natalie Nibert and Brenda Gonzalez are holding an event at the London Public Library, 20 E. First St. Saturday from 2-3 p.m. to introduce the community to the practices of yoga.

“It’s really just to give people in London the opportunity to learn about this if they’ve never gotten to do it,” Gonzalez said. “They don’t have to do anything, just come and watch some demonstrations or ask questions.”

The focus is education so participants can learn about the benefits of yoga as well as styles, poses and locations where it can be done. There will also be refreshments and giveaways for those who attend.

Instructors want residents to get involved and stress the fact that those who attend don’t have to participate.

“We know that people are curious but unsure of where and how to begin,” Gonzalez said. “This is a great opportunity to learn the ropes, see what’s it all about and even learn where they can go to get involved without having jump right in.”

The event is free and open to the public.