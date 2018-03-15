Rotary Club names Yoder Award winner

The London Rotary Club introduced the 2018 recipient of the Joe Yoder Award at the annual Rural-Urban Day Breakfast on Thursday morning.

Madison County farmer, Bill Young, was presented with the award this year by Nick Adkins, President-elect of the Rotary Club.

“Mr. Young is the epitome of the Rotary’s motto of ‘Service Above Self,’” Adkins said. “In addition to his agricultural achievements, Bill has given back to his community through civic service.”

Young grew up in London and after attending Ashland College, he returned to Madison County and taught seventh grade math at London City Schools while working on the family farm.

According to Adkins, Young started farming 369 acres with his father and over the course of 50 years, has grown to 2,400 acres across Oak, Range and Fairfield Townships with his son, Mike, the seventh generation family member to farm.

“The London Rotary Club is honored to recognize and thank Bill Young for his lifelong agricultural contributions to our community,” said Adkins.

Young still resides in the southeast corner of Madison County with his wife, Betty, and continues farming corn and soybeans.

The award is named after Joe Yoder who was a lifelong farmer and a strong advocate for farmers in the community. He was a member of the London Rotary Club and since his death in 2008, the club has presented the award to a deserving member of the agricultural community.

The member has to meet the following criteria:

• Has made a significant contribution to agriculture in Madison County

• Has preservation of the land for the future as an ultimate goal

• Has a strong reputation in the agricultural community

• Has agriculture as a significant source of their livelihood

This year’s guest speaker was Dale Minyo, broadcaster for Ohio Ag Net and author of the “Digital Dale” newsletter.

London and Madison-Plains FFA students were recognized at the Rural-Urban Day Breakfast on Thursday morning. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Rotary-FFA.jpg London and Madison-Plains FFA students were recognized at the Rural-Urban Day Breakfast on Thursday morning. Contributed photos Bill Young (center, with plaque) stands with his family after being awarded the Joe Yoder Award at the annual Rural-Urban Day Breakfast on Thursday morning. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Bill-Young.jpg Bill Young (center, with plaque) stands with his family after being awarded the Joe Yoder Award at the annual Rural-Urban Day Breakfast on Thursday morning. Contributed photos

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

