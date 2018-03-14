Hackett named 2017 Small Business Advocate of the Year

COLUMBUS — The Greater Cleveland Partnership (GCP) and its small business division, the Council of Smaller Enterprises (COSE), named State Sen. Bob Hackett (R-London) the 2017 Small Business Advocate of the Year on Tuesday, March 13.

Sen. Hackett was chosen for his recent work on Senate Bill 220 — legislation that would incentivize data protection. The GCP and COSE members have increasingly identified cybersecurity as an emerging issue and a significant challenge.

“I am honored to receive the GCP/COSE Small Business Advocate of the Year Award,” said Hackett. “Protecting confidential customer and business information is extremely important. Companies conducting business in Ohio, who choose to utilize the standards in S.B. 220, will be able to implement a stronger more secure cybersecurity program.”

Senate Bill 220 would provide a legal safe harbor to businesses that implement a specified cybersecurity program.

“We want to recognize the work of Sen. Hackett for this initiative because it encourages businesses to achieve a higher level of cybersecurity through voluntary action,” said Tim Opsitnick, GCP/COSE small business member and Executive Vice President of Technology Concepts and Design. “Our members strongly support Senate Bill 220 to better protect their business ventures, their workforce, and those they do business with. We will continue to proactively engage policymakers on this constantly changing threat.”

The award was presented in Columbus during COSE Day at the Capitol, an annual event that connects the Northeast Ohio small business community with state policymakers.

Contributed photo