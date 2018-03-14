London Schools Recognize Achievements and Mental Illness

The London City School District Board (LCSD) of Education began its March meeting Tuesday evening by highlighting the program Project Search and recognizing London High School (LHS) student Madison Pollard for being accepted into it.

LHS counselor Maggie Gates introduced Pollard to the group before informing them about the program.

Project Search is a one-year, post-high school program for students with disabilities. Coordinated through Tolles Career & Technical Center, Project Search provides extensive training by rotating enrollees through different stations in the hospital, where they learn not only the functions of those stations, but also strengthens their employability and communication skills.

Applicants are selected by a committee and must be eligible for services with the Ohio Rehabilitation Services Commission in order to participate.

The program is extremely competitive, accepting only nine to 11 students yearly. Pollard was one of the lucky few to make the cut.

LHS intervention specialist, Amanda White, explained that Pollard was interviewed by a panel of Dublin Methodist executives and her responses were evaluated by members of various groups such as the Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

According to White, Pollard nailed the interview questions.

Pollard prepped for the experience by having practice interviews at the school and by working on a professional resume with her mother.

Upon successful completion of the program, Pollard will be employable within the OhioHealth system.

“I will be working for OhioHealth, that is what I have been looking forward to for two years. Thank you all so much!” Pollard said.

During the school spotlight portion of the meeting, the Board heard updates from London Elementary School reading specialists Melissa Gaston and Lynette Wilson on the school’s recent Make It, Take It event.

Make It, Take It was open to the entire London Elementary School kindergarten class and their families. The students were given fun literacy projects to prepare them for first grade. The event was broken up into numerous stations based on activities and skills, including a book station, a bingo “sight word” station, and a “cake-walk” styled station. Students were given activity bags to take home as well.

In addition, the board heard an update from Melissa Canney, the District Student Support Specialist, on current initiatives, including the Raider Rack and Sufficient Grace programs, mentoring, teen coaching, and referrals for mental health services.

With the current national conversation regarding mental health and its impact on students (school shootings and bullying being but two topics regularly making recent headlines), London School District has made a concerted effort to stay ahead of the curve when in created the district student support specialist over two years ago.

As much as 20 percent of youth ages 13-18 experience severe mental disorders, with 50 percent of chronic conditions starting by age 14, Canney said.

Currently 29 students in the district are seeing the school therapist.

Depression is a particular concern.

According to Canney, suicide is the second largest killer of youths ages 10-19, with one in six high school students having thought about the act.

Beyond facilitating any actual therapeutic assistance, Canney believes that society needs to overcome the stigma of mental illness.

“We are looking to change attitudes…not pity, but empathy,” she said.

A district team consisting of LHS science teacher Todd Boyd, Director of Teaching and Learning Kylie Pritchard, and Technology Director Dylan Shoemaker, updated the board on the district’s efforts to improve science, technology, engineering, and math (or STEM) education.

Additional STEM courses were included in the revised course guides for the middle and high schools and were approved by the board this session.

The district has established a goal to receive a STEM designation by the Ohio Department of Education by the spring of 2019. Beginning with the 2018-2019 school year, LCSD is committed to updating curriculum and instructional resources to support STEM and problem-based learning across the district.

Pritchard hopes to draw back students who are not currently being engaged with the abstract aspects of traditional learning, but who might see the benefit from a hands-on, real-world application of subject matter.

Despite the well-crafted video detailing the STEM initiative process presented by Pritchard, Shoemaker, and Boyd, one seasoned board member was less than enthusiastic.

Former LHS teacher, Ed Maynor, said, “It’s been a bit of a struggle for me and I’ve had some questions and concerns. When it comes to these types of educational initiatives, it’s unfortunate, but I’ve been a part of way too many that didn’t go off so well.”

Maynor then went on to state that there were two reasons such initiatives generally fail — one, because they were too large in scope, using a “one size fits all” approach.

He didn’t specify the second reason, but rather, ended up commending the three presenters’ efforts.

Board president Darryl Brown, had only good things to say when he enthused, “I think the whole theme of the night is giving folks a reason to want to be here and a reason to go on, and that’s the key to success in my opinion, and so I think it’s an outstanding opportunity for our students.”

Other highlights of the meeting include:

• The board reviewed an Enrollment Report and Five Year Projection submitted by the superintendent. The report indicates the district is growing modestly and is expected to continue growth, particularly at London Middle School and London High School over the next five years.

• Adopted was a revised academic calendar for the 2017-2018 school year, which does not require calamity day six and day seven to be rescheduled.

• Also adopted were the District Academic Calendars for 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. You can access a copy of the academic calendars on the district on their website.

• The board approved a recommendation for an alternative day makeup plan for next school year.

At the end of the meeting, the board entered into executive session to discuss the employment and appointment of personnel and specialized details of security arrangements.

London High School student, Madison Pollard, was recognized by the London City School District Board of Education at its monthly meeting held at the high school Tuesday evening. Pollard has been accepted in the Project Search program coordinated through Tolles Career & Technical Center with Dublin Methodist Hospital. Pollard was one of only a handful of students chosen to be part of the vocational program after going through a rigorous panel interview. From left are: Amanda White, London High School intervention specialist; Pollard; and Maggie Gates, London High School counselor.

