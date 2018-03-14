LHS makes splash with ‘Mattress’

A quest to live happily ever after … filled with hilarity.

In the Medieval land where Queen Aggravain and King Sextimus reign, no one can get married until Prince Dauntless gets hitched first. Seems easy enough, but the Queen has yet to find someone who can pass her nearly-impossible tests put forth to find a princess suitable for her precious baby boy. Twelve candidates have come and gone … and when lucky number 13 ‘storms’ the castle, everyone gets more than they bargained for.

The mission to find someone to meet the Queen Mother’s lofty standards is the premise for the charming musical-comedy “Once Upon a Mattress.” London High School Director Tim Tanner has assembled a talented kingdom of actors in presenting this funny Renaissance romp. This year, Tanner has been joined on his staff by assistant director/choreographer Janelle Wilson.

This adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy-tale “The Princess and the Pea” will be presented Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Each show starts at 7 p.m., and will be held in the London High School Joyce Hildebrand Auditorium. Tickets are $7 each, and are available at the door.

Dauntless sings how he is in love with a girl named Fred, and so will you as a swamped-with-talent Ruth Peart shines as Princess Winifred. As a gem of the show, Peart culminates a stellar theatrical career by shimmering in a role that she was seemingly born to play. Combining a top-notch singing voice with an enchanting personality, Peart’s Fred is anything but what is suggested by one of the show’s best songs — ‘Shy.’

Seth Gillilan is quite enjoyable as the awkward Prince Dauntless. With good comedic timing, Gillilan has a number of fine moments in the show as the quintessential mama’s boy.

Striking and sinister, Ellie Shoemaker gives a royally-memorable performance as the Queen — the ruler who puts the ‘evil’ in medieval. As the other gem, Shoemaker’s long-winded soliloquy early in the show is priceless as the audience will be drawn to her every word each time she is on stage.

Serving as the aptly-named Aggravain’s henchman, fellow senior Hobbes Treynor once again displays his diverse character acting abilities as the mischievous — but kooky — Wizard.

Clay Hurley’s performance as Sextimus is funny beyond words. Hurley deserves kudos in conquering this very difficult role with quiet, gentle style.

As the delicate lady-in-waiting, Sarah George wraps up her London High School stage career in style as the emotion-driven Lady Larken. George is paired nicely with Luke Peart who excels as the rugged (but helpful) Sir Harry. The renaissance duo does well in both of their duets within the show.

Julie Adkins is a pleasure to watch as the perky, storytelling Minstrel, while the playful banter initiated by Zoey Marshall as the Jester energizes the show.

The rest of the ensemble completes the enjoyable task of tying the show together for the audience; serving in roles ranging from knights to maidens to even a nightingale. While a number of the group-filled songs are raucous, perhaps the best is the exhausting “Spanish Panic,” featuring Wilson’s choreography.

The Connie Bechtel-coordinated costumes add such a special element to the final product. It is the detail in both the costumes as well as the terrific set/scenery that definitely helps transport the audience back to the fictional 15th century kingdom.

The orchestra, led by director Amanda Tobias and accompanist Jessica Dunham, provide some delightfully hummable music. Deserving special mention are London High School students Emily Bennett and Adam Siddiqi who participate as instrumentalists.

Travel back in time this weekend to London High School where the young actors are sure to give audiences the royal treatment.

Princess Winifred (played by Ruth Peart) makes quite a first impression as she throws her crown into the ring in hopes to win Prince Dauntless' affections in London High School's presentation of "Once Upon a Mattress."

By Jeff Gates For The Madison Press

