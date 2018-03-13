Mt. Sterling water issues continue

There is no shortage of water issues for the village of Mount Sterling.

The ongoing struggle to work out proper payment methods and how to recoup funds from delinquent accounts was a focal point at the regular village council meeting Monday evening.

Council is contemplating a new billing system. The current one leaves much to be desired, according mayor Bill Martin and village financial officer Courtney Bricker.

A major concern is proper delivery of the monthly water usage statements. The perforated stock now in use was deemed as “unacceptable” by the postmaster, Bricker said. The bills have the bad habit of separating and inserting themselves into other mail such as newspapers or magazines in Columbus. Some bills have traveled as far as Baltimore, Ohio.

Obviously, this creates a delay in receiving payments for the village — payments (or lack thereof) being an issue that utilities clerk, Misty Vance, and the mayor are slowly making progress in correcting after years of neglect from the prior administration.

Martin and Bricker are hoping that switching to a different grade of paper will fix the mailing problem before considering the commitment and price of an entirely new system.

The village is also still in need of new water meters.

“We need radio read meters bad,” said Martin. From the 172 originally needing replaced in January, the number has dropped to 88. Radio read meters will not only be more accurate, but more efficient to work with.

Bricker also informed council that Environmental Engineering Services (EES) wished to conduct a technical evaluation of the village water and sewer plant operations. EES would be the company used to oversee the daily operations of those if it were to win the bids for contract.

Potholes are also an issue in the village.

Many of the streets are in horrible shape, according to the mayor. Heated asphalt millings or grindings may be a necessary quick fix, but he hopes to use hot patch once the weather and temperatures are no longer inclement. ODOT has already addressed areas on State Routes 56 and 62, as well as by the railroad crossing.

Some locals were having problems receiving refunds from the Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA). RITA is authorized to collect taxes from residents only from within Mount Sterling’s corporation limits — not those outside the limits that just share a Mount Sterling postal address. Even renters are responsible for paying the RITA tax (some have claimed ignorance of this). Anyone who has been charged RITA tax, but who lives outside of the village limits, may contact Bricker for the appropriate RITA contact number, she said.

Tom Ward announced that the first meeting for the block watch program would be held in the Town Hall Building on March 22 at 7 p.m. So far, there are 19 individuals signed up to participate.

Council also adopted Ordinance No. 2018-17, the nuisance ordinance that has been talked about the last two meetings. It partially reads as follows:

No person shall allow the storage, collection, parking, leaving, depositing, maintaining, reserving, putting aside for future use, permitting, or allowing to remain on any porch, balcony, roof, patio or yard, other than in completely enclosed building or structure certain materials including but not limited to junk, rubbish, clutter, litter, debris, lumber and other building materials, and further upholstered furniture, mattresses, materials and other similar products not normally intended, designed, built or manufactured for outside use on any residence or business within Village.

Neatly stacked firewood or lawn furniture are not included as prohibited items.

The penalty for a first offense is:

A fine not less than the expense of the removal of the nuisance nor more than $150 in addition to the expense of remedying the nuisance. Each day that the violation is permitted to exist after receiving notice in writing from the Code Enforcement Officer shall constitute a separate and distinct offense. Further, any violation of this ordinance results in the issuance of a minor misdemeanor citation, carrying a $150 fine.

“This ordinance is only as good as it is enforced,” said councilman Lowell Anderson.

Other resolutions adopted were:

• A resolution authorizing Courtney Bricker, fiscal officer, to create a new capital improvement fund and declaring an emergency (after the audit, the state requires $300,000 of already collected tax revenue to be moved to the appropriately designated fund — which will cause a temporary deficit in the General Fund, but which will be back in the black by the end of 2019);

• A resolution authorizing Courtney Bricker, fiscal officer, to pay the Madison-Plains School District pursuant to the enterprise agreement and declaring an emergency; and

• The aforementioned plan for EES to test the water/sewer plant.

The mayor also announced that two car lots were in contract with the village. One is set to inhabit the parking lot next to the United Church on North High Street, the other will be located at the old freeway substation on the corner of Houston and London Streets.

Finally, the mayor hinted at some very good news for the village, but didn’t go into much detail as things weren’t finalized as of yet.

“Looks like we are finally going to get a grocery store,” Martin said. “Keep praying.”

What the mayor was willing to share was that operation would be in the old IGA spot. A produce/goods buyer and manager have already been tapped, he said.

“It’s all local people who have done well in life and want to give back,” he said.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

