Local donors recognized at Plain City Council

In two weeks time, the Plain City Police Department’s new K-9 unit will be back on the road.

Police Chief Dale McKee took time to recognize the local business owners and county officials that aided in getting the unit back on its feet Monday at the village council meeting.

“I’ve been working on our K-9 program and I got it established again. My main goal with that was to do the whole program without using any tax dollars,” McKee said. The new dog, Andor, was shipped to the states from Holland. “He’s a multi-purpose dog, that means apprehension, narcotics and tracking. Right now, he’s the number one tracker.”

McKee handed out plaques to the participating donors present at the meeting which included Madison County Prosecutor Steve Pronai, Union County Prosecutor David Phillips, Nick Coughlin (accepting the award on behalf of his father, Tom), Ken Jewell of ASE Feed and Supply and Dr. Daniel Lynn of Plain City Animal Hospital.

Coughlin Automotive also donated a 2018 Chevy Tahoe for the program which will be driven by K-9 officer, Josh Hirtzinger.

Other business on Monday included council’s discussion of the two parcels of land located on the U.S. Route 42. Bypass, owned by Wayne Ballantyne. The land is currently zoned industrial and has no water or sewer running to it.

“Without that, it sort of makes it difficult to get any kind of economic development on that land,” said village administrator Kevin Vaughn. “We strongly believe we could provide users for it.”

Through communication with the village, Ballantyne has agreed to put a 20,000 square foot spec building on the property if the village runs water and sewer to the location. It would then be up to the village to front the $552,748.69 to provide those utilities.

“It’s our largest industrial site,” said Mayor Darrin Lane. “And right now, we have nothing going to it. It would be a great investment to the community to make use of that land.”

A resolution has to be drawn up before the village can move forward and officials anticipate that will come before council in the coming weeks.

In other land development, council voted to allow the village administrator to purchase property on Village Boulevard, just west of the former Lovejoy’s Market lot, with the intention of building a new village administration building and police department.

The negotiated price is for $290,000 and is contingent on an appraisal for the 3.14 acres of land.

Council also approved two new members to the Board of Zoning Adjustment. Residents Janika Adler and Tara Lee joined the board which examines any variances to the zoning code and any code violation matters that are brought before the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Local donors were recognized for their assistance in getting the K-9 program back up and running for the Plain City Police Department at the village council meeting Monday. Front row: K-9 Ofc. Josh Hirtzinger and new dog, Andor; back row: Union County Prosecutor David Phillips, Madison County Prosecutor Steve Pronai, Nick Coughlin (accepting on behalf of his father, Tom, of Coughlin Automotive), Ken Jewell of ASE Feed and Supply, Dr. Daniel Lynn of Plain City Animal Hospital and police chief Dale McKee. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_K-9-Donors.jpg Local donors were recognized for their assistance in getting the K-9 program back up and running for the Plain City Police Department at the village council meeting Monday. Front row: K-9 Ofc. Josh Hirtzinger and new dog, Andor; back row: Union County Prosecutor David Phillips, Madison County Prosecutor Steve Pronai, Nick Coughlin (accepting on behalf of his father, Tom, of Coughlin Automotive), Ken Jewell of ASE Feed and Supply, Dr. Daniel Lynn of Plain City Animal Hospital and police chief Dale McKee. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press

Funds brought K-9 unit back to village police

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.