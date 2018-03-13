Alder board looks at school safety

School safety was a top priority at the Jonathan Alder Board of Education meeting on Monday night.

Board members introduced a resolution which implores state and federal leaders to actually take action against violence in schools.

“We need to create the type of environment that ensures the safety of our kids,” said district superintendent Gary Chapman. “We’re having conversations about that and it really comes down to prevention rather than reaction.”

The resolution encourages legislators to prioritize funding for four important areas: mental health services, access to safety measures such as School Resource Officers, training for school employees and enhanced coordination with first responders and preserving the balance between the right to own firearms and protecting students and employees from acts of violence.

Nationally, the country has entertained the notion of arming teachers — an option which Chapman said is not viable at Jonathan Alder.

Some of the issues raised, such as the benefits to having resource officers, were taken from the March 7 meeting of the Jonathan Alder Community Support Coalition (JACSC). The organization explored many factors from law enforcement on campuses to ensuring the schools have entrance protocols.

“Our schools are single point-of-entry buildings that are locked down and require you get buzzed in,” Chapman said. “We’re looking into making sure all our schools have that in place.”

JACSC was established in 2015 and functions as a network of local first responders, parents, county mental health agency representatives, local pastors and school staff. They work to ensure students have access to support systems and resources for a variety of issues.

The coalition also put out magnets which list the the various phone numbers for supportive organizations.

District looks at current policies and future improvements

