LHS artists make state

London High School is being well represented by the talented students of art teacher, Stacey Hallowes, at the state level of judging for the Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition Saturday, March 10.

This final, close-juried round is being held at Hilliard Davidson High School starting at 10 a.m.

All entries must be created by a single student. The media categories for submissions vary widely from drawing, painting, and photography, to jewelry/enameling, short film/video, and sculpture installation.

Prior to making it to the state level, schools had to submit their respective entries for regional judging. The state is divided up into 15 distinct regions, with London High School being in region 1, or central region.

Regional judging took place on Saturday, March 3. From this round, 225 of the student works were chosen to go on to the state level. Of those 225 pieces, 31 of them were created by LHS students.

Those 31 pieces were chosen from a pool of over 1,000 entries compiled from 26 different participating schools in the same region as London High School.

Ultimately, the number of entries will be whittled down to the the top 300 artworks, which will then comprise the exhibition proper.

Emma Douglas had three pieces make the cut to state level, and Skylar Rice, Ryleigh Bexfield, Paige Miller, and Zoey Marshall each had two.

The following students had one work advance to the next round: Aliyah Napper, Lindsea Morris, Amber McDonald, Kaitlin Patterson, Hannah Coleman, Nick Reynolds, Gavin Pozy, Cassie Anders, Emily Davis, Jakob Friend, Jacob Broerman, Clay Hurley, Emma Stucke, Madison Miller, Ashley Kaskocsak, Amaya Siddiqi, Phelan Rogerson, Meredith Hochstetler, Breanna Blackburn, and Emily Lutz.

Students from London High School will be having their submissions to the Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition judged on Saturday, March 10. Judging for the state level of the exhibition takes place at Hilliard Davidson High School starting at 10 a.m. Front row from left are: Emily Davis, Skylar Rice, and Amber McDonald; second row: Nick Reynolds, Aliyah Napper, Hannah Coleman, Kaitlin Patterson, Cassie Anders, Lindsea Morris, and Gavin Pozy. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_lhsarttostatepiccol.jpg Students from London High School will be having their submissions to the Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition judged on Saturday, March 10. Judging for the state level of the exhibition takes place at Hilliard Davidson High School starting at 10 a.m. Front row from left are: Emily Davis, Skylar Rice, and Amber McDonald; second row: Nick Reynolds, Aliyah Napper, Hannah Coleman, Kaitlin Patterson, Cassie Anders, Lindsea Morris, and Gavin Pozy. Contributed photo | London High School

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

