Celebrating community growth

Thursday night was one of celebration in Madison County.

Local business leaders were together to reflect on community growth and potential at the annual Madison County Chamber of Commerce meeting and awards dinner.

The meeting takes place every year and celebrates the accomplishments of the county’s growing and diverse commerce. A top award at the ceremony is the Bell Ringer Award which has been given out every year since 1976.

According to the chamber, the award is given out to a member who “best exemplifies the aims and purposes of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and who gives unselfishly of their time, efforts and resources for the betterment of this community.”

This year’s award winner was Kathy Henry, Senior Manager at Stanley Electric. Henry has worked for the company for more than 30 years and in a variety of departments from production control to shipping and logistics.

She also has a hand in Stanley’s philanthropic program as well as being instrumental in the Madison County Workforce Readiness Credential Program which prepares students for the workforce.

“I’ve met so many friends here in Madison County and I’m so proud of us,” Henry said. “This county has allowed me to grow.”

“It’s common in today’s society to treat our work and personal lives completely different,” said David Kell, Executive Director of the chamber. “Our Bell Ringer’s genuine care for the community has created an intersection between the two. Where she sees a need, she finds a way to fill it.”

The chamber also handed out an award that is still new to the event.

“The Madison County Nonprofit Award was established in 2017 in recognition of a nonprofit that has distinguished themselves in the community,” said Brynne Adkins, Director of Marketing for the chamber. “They’ve dedicated themselves to helping grow awareness of our community.”

The Nonprofit Award went to the Friends of Madison County Parks and Trails.

Other awards presented Thursday included the Dwyer Bros. Hardware Retail/Service Award which went to West Jefferson Hardware and the Brillo Industrial Award which went to Stanley Electric.

The dinner concluded with remarks from London mayor Pat Closser.

“We’re in a position right now to turn the corner for Madison County and it seems like we have all the pieces in place with a strong chamber, the things that businesses are doing around town, the government agencies, the elected officials,” Closser said. “It seems that we are rising.”

He added that the community owes a lot to the chamber members for their ability to bring prosperity to the area.

“The future is definitely bright for Madison County,” he said. “And I’m just happy I can be a small part of that.”

Members of Madison Health await dinner dismissal at the Chamber of Commerce awards dinner Thursday. The dinner is held every year at the London Country Club to celebrate the county’s achievements. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_MadHealth-Dinner.jpg Members of Madison Health await dinner dismissal at the Chamber of Commerce awards dinner Thursday. The dinner is held every year at the London Country Club to celebrate the county’s achievements. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press Bell Ringer Award winners pose at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce awards dinner Thursday. The award is handed out every year to an outstanding member of the chamber. This year’s winner was Kathy Henry of Stanley Electric. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Winners-Dinner.jpg Bell Ringer Award winners pose at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce awards dinner Thursday. The award is handed out every year to an outstanding member of the chamber. This year’s winner was Kathy Henry of Stanley Electric. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press Representatives from West Jefferson pose at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce awards dinner Thursday. The dinner is held at the London Country Club every year. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_WestJeff-Dinner.jpg Representatives from West Jefferson pose at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce awards dinner Thursday. The dinner is held at the London Country Club every year. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press Brynne Adkins, Director of Marketing for the Madison County Chamber of Commerce goes over the county’s achievements in 2017 at the chamber’s annual awards dinner on Thursday. The dinner is held every year at the London Country Club. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Adkins-Dinner.jpg Brynne Adkins, Director of Marketing for the Madison County Chamber of Commerce goes over the county’s achievements in 2017 at the chamber’s annual awards dinner on Thursday. The dinner is held every year at the London Country Club. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press Mayor Pat Closser addresses the audience at this year’s Chamber of Commerce awards dinner held Thursday at the London Country Club. The dinner is held to reflect and celebrate the county achievements over the year. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Closser-Dinner.jpg Mayor Pat Closser addresses the audience at this year’s Chamber of Commerce awards dinner held Thursday at the London Country Club. The dinner is held to reflect and celebrate the county achievements over the year. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

