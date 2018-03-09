LMS holds Life Fair

A great way to prepare for the future is to start early.

That was exactly the case at London Middle School Friday morning during their second annual Life Fair. The event, which ran from 9 a.m. to noon, was held in the gymnasium and welcomed students from the sixth, seventh and eighth grades to tour tables of various local businesses and schools.

“This started as a career fair and kind of grew into something a little bigger,” said Michael Belmont, principal at London Middle School. “It’s been wonderful to see kids get to learn about all kinds of opportunities that lie ahead for them.”

London Middle School brought in more than a dozen schools, high school activities and local businesses for the students to talk with and get to know.

“We wanted this to be beneficial for our kids and I’ve had some of them ask me when can they start to work,” Belmont said. “That’s why we have places like McDonald’s here because there’s an opportunity. I think last year something like six or seven kids got opportunities from this.”

Local businesses from Sheffield Veterinary Hospital to Stanley Electric to Madison Health had tables at the fair. Students could also talk about government and civic possibilities with London High School’s student government representatives, London mayor Pat Closser or the Madison County Chamber of Commerce members.

“We hope to keep this going and make it an annual event,” said Belmont. “It’s great for kids who are younger and just starting to think about their future. They can think about it in a real way and get real answers about paths they can take.”

Students get to learn about career oppurtunities

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

