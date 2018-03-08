Women on progress

Thursday was International Women’s Day (IWD).

A global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, IWD also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity, or equivalence.

According to the website internationalwomensday.com, the annual celebration has occurred for well over a century, with the first​ ​March 8​ ​IWD gathering supported by over a million people in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland.

This year’s theme was #PressforProgress.

The Madison Press asked local women the following question:

“What progress do you think still needs to happen in regard to women in our society?”

Amy Phillips

Deputy Clerk for Judge Christopher J. Brown

Plain City

“I have seen a lot of change since my grandmother’s time, but I’d like to see more progress in the workplace.

“A strong woman will still be perceived in a different light than a man.”

Karla Arnold

Patrons Services Coordinator for London Public Library

London

“Gender equality — meaning people should be seen for their abilities and accomplishments and not their gender.”

Shelly Norris

Forklift operator

London

“What I’d like to see are more changes in the workplace, see the same respect afforded to women that are doing the same jobs as men.

“There is still a lot of domination by men.”

Angie Harris

Owner of Phat Daddy’s Pizza

London

“I wish that women in our society would be appreciated more for our minds — that we would be appreciated for what we bring to the table, not just what we set on it.”

Julie Akers

Marketing Coordinator for Madison Health

London

“I feel I have been given equal opportunity based on my abilities and education my whole career.

“I have not had the unfortunate experience to feel unequal to male co-workers.”

A look at International Women’s Day

