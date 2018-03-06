Wreck causes power outage

A two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. Route 42 and State Route 29 around 2:19 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The black Ford F-150 driven by Travis Martin of Zanesville sustained considerable damage after colliding with the a Schneider National owned semi operated by Harry Rouse Jr. of Florida.

According to investigating Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper D. Walker, Martin was traveling eastbound on State Route 29 when he was struck by Rouse who was going northbound on U.S. Route 42.

The collision also resulted in the breaking of a utility pole just north of the intersection.

From the accident site, Martin claimed that he was headed home when his pickup truck had been “T-boned” by the big rig, and that the collision was the fault of the other driver.

Trooper Walker assigned blame to Martin, however, and cited the driver with running a red light.

There were no injuries reported from the accident.

Engine 291 of Central Townships Joint Fire District was called to extinguish the small grass fire that was ignited as a result of the collision.

Electricity to the surrounding area was out, and then intermittently on and off again for several hours after the accident.

Power is currently restored to the area.

A two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. Route 42 and State Route 29 around 2:19 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Travis Martin of Zanesville was traveling eastbound on State Route 29 when he ran a red light, causing his pickup to be struck a semi truck operated by Harry Rouse Jr. of Florida. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Crash.jpg A two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. Route 42 and State Route 29 around 2:19 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Travis Martin of Zanesville was traveling eastbound on State Route 29 when he ran a red light, causing his pickup to be struck a semi truck operated by Harry Rouse Jr. of Florida.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.