Council recognizes civilian efforts in incident

The spotlight was on both residents and law enforcement at the West Jefferson Village Council meeting Monday evening.

Council recognized the efforts of Thomas Clark and Stephanie Richardson, two employees of Arbors West, the nursing care and short-term rehabilitation facility in the village, for their assistance in a past event to West Jefferson police officer, Matt Stevers.

Clark and Richardson were involved in the Jan. 26 incident at Arbors West in which police were called in response to an unruly man exposing him in the parking lot of the facility. Stevers arrived on the scene and found the man “combative and uncooperative.” Stevers then radioed for back-up but the man became increasingly difficult to handle so Clark and Richardson stepped in.

In a letter to Mayor Ray Martin, Stevers expressed his gratitude to the employees for their assistance.

“They did not have to get involved but decided to assist me in my time of need,” Stevers said. “These individuals showed extreme courage and selflessness.” Clark and Richardson stayed with Stevers and the suspect until other law enforcement personnel arrived.

“The mayor and members of council wish to extend their sincere appreciation to Tom and Stephanie for their bravery in a situation that could have resulted in serious injury to [Stevers] and others,” Martin said. “We appreciate what you’ve done to help.”

Council also recognized Kelly Leonard, athletic trainer at West Jefferson Middle and High schools.

“Athletic trainers have a long history of providing quality healthcare for athletes and those engaged in physical activity,” Martin said. “I encourage all people in the village to learn more about the importance of athletic training.”

Martin proclaimed March National Athletic Training Month in West Jefferson and presented Leonard with a certificate of appreciation.

In other news Monday, council:

• Approved a resolution for the Public Service Director to purchase a new truck with a trade-in from Coughlin Automotive.

• Approved an application by Sky Ranch for an annexation of more than 660 acres to the village.

