H.E.L.P. House Easter Basket outreach

Every child loves holidays. Kids in families with financial difficulties deserve the same childhood holiday experiences as those in better situations. Each year, the H.E.L.P. House sponsors an Easter Basket outreach for kids from homes that are in poverty or financial distress.

At this outreach, parents/guardians who are or become registered with the H.E.L.P. House (indicating that they are below the poverty guidelines of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services) may preregister each child in the household. On Saturday, March 24, from 9-11 a.m., the parent/guardian will select an empty Easter basket and select the fillings that their child will love.

To accomplish this mission, the H.E.L.P. House needs donations of the following: unfilled Easter baskets, Easter grass, plastic Easter eggs, wrapped candies or chocolates, jelly beans, small stuffed animals like bunnies, ducks, lambs, etc., or small books and toys. Items may be Christian-themed if you wish.

These items may be dropped off at the H.E.L.P. House, 122 E. Center St., London, during the following hours from noon to 7 p.m. on Mondays, from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and from 8-11 a.m. on Saturdays.

Volunteers are needed on Wednesday, March 21 to set up stations and organize baskets and fillings from noon to 2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. On Saturday, March 24, volunteers are needed from 8:15-11 a.m. or any portion of that time-frame to manage a station and assist parents.

Later in the spring the H.E.L.P. House will also host a spring clothing day for kids in poverty. New and gently used clothing items for all ages 0-18 are welcome, including shoes and boots. New socks and underwear will also be distributed. Monetary donations will assist the H.E.L.P. House to fill in for missing items or sizes.

Questions about donations and volunteering should be directed to Chandra Kelly at chandralkelly@outlook.com or by texting/calling 614-202-1741.

http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_H.E.L.P.Houselogobw.jpg