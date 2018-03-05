Byrd guesses shredded book contest

Milly Byrd, 5, of London, correctly guessed London Public Library’s shredded book contest. It was “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats. Her prize was this year’s Caldecott medal winner “Wolf in the Snow” by Matthew Cordell. The contest was held Saturday, Feb. 17 through Thursday, March 1.

Contributed photo | London Public Library