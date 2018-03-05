St. Patrick Middle School holds spring musical

St. Patrick Middle School invites the public to the spring musical production of “Dear Edwina JR.” March 8 and March 9 at 7 p.m. in the Parish Activities and Recreation Center.

The show is the combined talents of the entire sixth, seventh, and eighth grade classes, and is directed by school music teacher, Valerie Tanner.

“Dear Edwina JR.” utilizes a “show within a show” format as it follows the adventures of 13-year-old, plucky advice columnist, Edwina Spoonapple, who feels eclipsed by the shadows of her talented siblings. Edwina deals with those feelings by directing the neighborhood kids in a series of production numbers for the latest edition of her weekly “Advice-a-Palooza.”

Think Heloise or Miss Manners meets the episode of “The Brady Bunch” where Jan struggles with all of the adversity of being the “middle” child (“Marsha, Marsha, Marsha!”) while watching a Charlie Brown special.

Written in the ’90s and licensed in 1998, the one-hour musical features original songs with music written by Zina Goldrich and lyrics by Marcy Heisler.

You don’t want to miss the zany pleasure of the singing and dancing dinner place settings, or the Rastafarian steel drum numbers.

Two different ingenues play the titular character Edwina — eighth graders and best friends, Briana Calloway and Lexy Sparks, who will each play the role one night during the production’s run. (Surely, if there was ever a need to see a show twice, this would be it!)

Scott Kunkle, the lead male role who just happens to be infatuated with the Edwina character, is played by sixth grader, Jack Langhurst.

“We went through some rough times at first, but it has all come together — it’s going to be a great show and will be very funny,” said Langhurst.

“And Mrs. Tanner has had a lot of good ideas for the show!” Sparks interjected.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children if purchased prior to show nights.

They can be ordered in the St. Patrick School office or by calling 740-222-4381.

They may also be purchased at the door. All those purchased at the door are $5.

Very young children, those not yet in preschool, that will be held or are in a stroller are free.

The sixth, seventh and eighth grade classes hold a rehearsal for their upcoming spring musical, "Dear Edwina JR." Sunday afternoon.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

