March named for developmental disabilities awareness

Members of the Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities (MCBDD) presented a proclamation to the county commissioners Monday declaring March Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

According to the proclamation, increased awareness allows the community to “focus on the abilities of all people.” It also encourages citizens to support opportunities for those with developmental disabilities so they can have access to the same resources such as education and employment.

Susan Thompson, MCBDD superintendent, also presented Commissioner David Dhume with a piece of artwork done by an artist with developmental disabilities as a token of appreciation for Dhume’s work with the board over the years. Dhume had previously announced that 2018 will be his final year as commissioner before retiring.

“As an agency we are very appreciative of your kindness through the 20-plus years and you have always been supportive of us,” Thompson said. “We appreciate it and we’ll miss you.”

The MCBDD is also preparing for their 28th Annual Appreciation Dinner which will be held on March 15 at the Fairhaven School in London from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Other business

With the assistance of Jennifer Blaser, bond counsel with Dinsmore and Shohl LLP in Columbus, commissioners approved the issuing of debt to the fair board at Monday’s meeting. The fair board is to repay $37,500 in fairground improvement money to the county.

“[It is] to be paid back annually for five years at an interest rate of 2.75 such that it’s going to be issued by the county treasurer’s office,” Blaser said. “The intent being that the fairground board will be making those payments. It is being issued by the county and the responsibility is by the county to pay it back if the fair board should not make the payments to the county.”

The money will go to improvements such as updating new animal pens at the fairgrounds.

The motion to approve the legislation passed by a two-thirds vote, Dhume and Commissioner Mark Forrest voting yes and Commissioner David Hunter voting no.

County Commissioners met with members of the Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities (MCBDD) Monday to proclaim March Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Front row from left are: Alyssa Sexton, Jace Frazier, Lane Turvy and James Campbell; second row: Rob Slane, county administrator, Susan Thompson, MCBDD superintendent, Cindy Stout, board member with MCBDD and Mike Mast, Director of Student Services for MCBDD; third row: Commissioner David Hunter, Ted Slanker, MCBDD president, Commissioner David Dhume and Commissioner Mark Forrest. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Kids-at-CC.jpg County Commissioners met with members of the Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities (MCBDD) Monday to proclaim March Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Front row from left are: Alyssa Sexton, Jace Frazier, Lane Turvy and James Campbell; second row: Rob Slane, county administrator, Susan Thompson, MCBDD superintendent, Cindy Stout, board member with MCBDD and Mike Mast, Director of Student Services for MCBDD; third row: Commissioner David Hunter, Ted Slanker, MCBDD president, Commissioner David Dhume and Commissioner Mark Forrest. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press Susan Thompson, left, Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities (MCBDD) superintendent, presents Commissioner David Dhume, right, with a piece of art in recognition of his work with MCBDD at the meeting Monday. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Dhume-and-Thompson.jpg Susan Thompson, left, Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities (MCBDD) superintendent, presents Commissioner David Dhume, right, with a piece of art in recognition of his work with MCBDD at the meeting Monday. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press

Board of DD encourages community support

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.