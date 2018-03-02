Seuss … Running Loose

Rhyming, with perfect timing.

On March 2 of every year, falls a day that I hold dear.

It honors a man whom which I revere, as he had a writing technique that had no peer.

As a young man he was always interested in the classics including books and art. When it was World War II he was looking at a way to combine the two to do his part.

He would draw cartoons and posters; whatever was needed. He made money writing films for the U.S. Army because that’s how his family got feeded (you have to take some liberties with this rhyming thing).

For Theodor Geisel, beginning to write children’s books became a labor of love. But to gain the children’s attention, he knew he had to go beyond and above.

He never imagined he would become as beloved as Mother Goose. But that was the magic of his new moniker — Dr. Seuss.

So, in homage to this genius, this column will reflect his style (and I’m sure all of this rhyming stuff will take me a while).

From my earliest days I remember his works. And by experiencing them, I found motivation in knowing that all writing styles can have their quirks.

I would get lost in Oobleck and the Lorax and Mulberry Street. I’d even start to identify with Sneeches and The Cat in the Hat and whoever else he would help me meet.

As the Grinch was handing out the Christmas blues, I always found myself cheering for those Whos.

Now Seuss is inspiring a new generation to follow its heart, because in choosing a course of college study for my son, the good Doctor’s influence sure played a part.

Although making his stage debut in the musical “Pippin” at the age of eight, Aaron’s aspirations for the theatre at that point really were that great.

Then along came “Seussical, Jr.,” when he was in grade seven. Ever since that time, he has been in theatrical heaven.

Playing Horton the Elephant at London Middle School appeared to serve as an epiphany. Much thanks to his director Ms. Stephens, aka Stephanie (okay, that is pushing the rhyming limits a little much).

Since that point he has tried to excel in theatre with all of his might, as his mom and I have loved watching him shine in the spotlight.

Sparked by Seuss to follow his dream, I can attest to the fact that performing on stage is not as easy as it may seem.

Through London High School and Madison County Arts Council shows (as well as one cameo at West Jefferson High School) he worked on timing and precision, so when it came college-choosing time the choice to major in theatre was a pretty easy decision.

When visiting Ohio University it was love at first sight, and as his freshman year has gone on we have realized that decision was right.

Before he headed to Athens to be a Bobcat he gave his hometown one more musical. And of course, as fate would have it, Madison County Arts Council was doing “Seussical.”

As the General of the Butter Battle, his role was certainly a long way from an elephant who weathered quite a storm. It was a good transition to college life, where nothing is the norm.

So that is just one example of how Dr. Seuss can affect who we are. Whether you find yourself traveling by Zumble-Zay, Bumble-Boat, or simply a car.

http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Aaronhortonpiccol.jpg Contributed photo | Jeff Gates Aaron Gates as a current Theatre Performance Major (and Talent Scholarship recipient) at Ohio University. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Gates-Aaronpiccol.jpg Aaron Gates as a current Theatre Performance Major (and Talent Scholarship recipient) at Ohio University. Contributed photo | Jeff Gates

Celebrating the birthday of Dr. Seuss

By Jeff Gates For The Madison Press

Jeff Gates is a contributing writer for The Madison Press.

Jeff Gates is a contributing writer for The Madison Press.